OCCCI Sheermasters lead coastal cleanup drive in Ormoc

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The OCCCI Sheermasters, one of the Visayas’ premier basketball teams, showcased their commitment to the environment by spearheading a coastal cleanup drive in their hometown in Ormoc City on Saturday, September 21.

The Sheermasters, known for their prowess on the court, extended their influence beyond basketball by involving their entire Under-18, Under-16, and Under-13 squads in the environmental initiative.

This activity was part of the International Coastal Cleanup 2024, with over a hundred players and employees from various OCCCI branches joining the effort to clean up coastal areas in Brgys. Bantigue, Panalian, and Ipil.

Coastal cleanup

Through the coastal cleanup, the Sheermasters highlighted the importance of fostering environmental awareness among their young athletes.

This initiative aligns with its “SHEER” advocacy, which stands for Sports, Health, Education, Environment, and Resiliency.

By involving the youth in activities beyond sports, the team aims to promote responsibility towards maintaining a cleaner environment among its players across age groups.

Joining the cleanup were key OCCCI personnel, including SHEER Advocacy Officer Joel Garcia Hinay, Sheermasters’ head coach Noel Mascariñas, and district managers Roger Siaboc, Aisa Dumalag, and Eugene Resurrecion. Rio Plaba, Branch Manager of OCCCI Ormoc, also participated in the event.

The Sheermasters have been actively promoting their sports advocacy since 2022, beginning with a donation drive and basketball clinic for the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown and Girlstown in southern Cebu.

They followed this up with the inaugural OCCCI D-League, which included various cities and towns across Eastern Visayas.

In addition to their community outreach efforts, the Sheermasters have made a name for themselves in the pro-amateur basketball scene.

The team secured a second-place finish at the prestigious Sinulog Cup 2024 in Cebu earlier this year.

