UC Main, UCLM route foes in Cesafi high school basketball tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) showcased their dominance as both UC Main and UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters delivered lopsided wins to kick off their Cesafi Season 24 campaigns on Sunday, September 22, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the day’s opener, UC Main, under the direction of new head coach Regidor Licanda, overwhelmed the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves with an impressive 84-58 victory.

Jake Lordwin Yong led the charge for the Baby Webmasters, scoring 15 points along with three rebounds, two steals, and a block. Support came from Marcuz Gilbuena and Carlo Salgarino, each contributing 10 points to the rout.

READ: Cesafi: CEC welcomes Baby Mustangs with 55pt beating

Despite DBTC’s Angelo dela Cruz netting a game-high 17 points, the Greywolves struggled against UC’s interior presence, which outscored them 55 to 34 in the paint. UC Main’s bench also made a significant impact, tallying 56 points compared to DBTC’s 22.

In the nightcap, UCLM continued the trend of dominance, defeating the newcomers from Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs, 77-53.

READ: USC dominates Miss Cesafi 2024

Wade Adam Luche led UCLM with a game-high 15 points, complemented by eight rebounds and three steals. Prince Mallorca and Jhon Jorvy Rodiles each added 14 points, contributing to a commanding lead that reached 25 points at one point.

Benedicto struggled to find their rhythm, with no players scoring in double figures, highlighting UCLM’s strong defensive efforts.

READ: Cesafi adds under-15 boys basketball tilt for Season 24

In another matchup, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars secured an 82-60 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.

Janmark Toring and Janvince Oringo each scored 10 points for the Baby Jaguars, while John Buslon led the Baby Warriors with 14 points.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP