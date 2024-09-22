Smart mobility for everybody: Changan Auto finds new home in Cagayan de Pro under Global Star Motors

Located Kauswagan National Highway, Cagayan de Oro City, CHANGAN AUTO CAGAYAN DE ORO proudly showcases a variety of innovative sedans and SUVs at competitive price points. From the affordable Alsvin and the CS15, to the feature- packed CS35 PLUS and CS55 PLUS, to the family-oriented X7 PLUS, and the premium UNI-T and UNI-K SUVs, there is a CHANGAN suited for everybody.

The CHANGAN AUTO CAGAYAN DE ORO dealer facility is also committed to providing an all-encompassing experience fit for new CHANGAN owners, with a dedicated After-Sales Department complete with certified service technicians and parts and accessories so owning a CHANGAN in Cagayan de Oro is convenient and hassle-free.

CHANGAN AUTO CAGAYAN DE ORO is owned and operated by Global Star Motors Corporation (GSMC), the exclusively-appointed dealer for the Visayas and Mindanao by Inchcape Philippines. Established in 2014 and based primarily in Cebu City, GSMC is a premier dealer network dedicated to providing the best luxury and premium brands to the local provincial department.

Following the launch of the Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro dealer facilities, GSMC is set to open two more CHANGAN AUTO branches in Dumaguete, and Davao later this year. For updates, follow Global Star Motors and Changan Auto Cagayan de Oro on Facebook.