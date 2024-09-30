Belcris Foods, Inc: From humble beginnings to triumph

For over two decades, Belcris Foods, Inc. has been a cornerstone of Cebu’s food service industry. Established in 2002, the company has grown from a small-scale operation into a major supplier of high-quality frozen processed meats and other food products, catering primarily to hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

The beauty of it is, we started really from nothing. So that’s really a very humbling experience CHRISTINE UN CEO BELCRIS FOODS, INC.

Belcris Foods has solidified its position as a leader in the frozen processed meat sector. Their expertise lies in creating delicious and convenient options for chefs and kitchens. Their product line, including bacon, ham, sausages, chicken tocino, and hog tocino, is renowned for its exceptional taste and quality.



The journey of Belcris Foods is a testament to the vision and dedication of Roger Un and Christine Un. As shared during the recent media conference held at the newly inaugurated Belcris House. Christine’s parents inspired the company’s name by combining her name with her sister Isabela’s, resulting in “Belcris.”

What began as a small startup with just three employees and three chest freezers has transformed into a thriving enterprise employing 300 people and serving customers across the nation.

“The beauty of it is, we started really from nothing. So that’s really a very humbling experience,” Christine Un shared.

The Un couple’s entrepreneurial drive, combined with their commitment to quality, has been instrumental in the company’s growth.

Belcris Foods’ dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in the recent opening of the state-of-the-art Belcris House. This new facility represents a significant milestone for the company, providing ample space for production, storage, and employee welfare. The Belcris House is equipped with cutting-edge amenities and adheres to high food safety requirements, including ISO 22000 accreditation, demonstrating the company’s commitment to excellence.

The expanded production capacity at the Belcris House will allow the company to triple its output over the next decade, positioning it for significant growth and market expansion. This strategic investment also improves operational efficiency and employee productivity.

With a strong foundation built on quality, innovation, and customer focus, Belcris Foods is poised to continue its steady growth. As the company expands its reach, it remains committed to providing exceptional products and services that exceed customer expectations.

This is Belcris Foods‘ most exciting year yet; in addition to their newly opened facilities and their special Taiwanese sausage, customers can anticipate a variety of new products, especially during the holiday season.