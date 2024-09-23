Allegation that ex-PNP chief aided Guo’s escape is just a rumor — CIDG chief

MANILA, Philippines — The allegation that a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief assisted dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, in fleeing the country originated solely from “rumors” circulating within the intelligence community.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said this in response to what Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Senior Vice President of Security and Monitoring Cluster Retired General Raul Villanueva told him.

“Paliwanag niya ay purely tsismis ang sinabi niya na ‘yon at wala siyang basehan kaya sabi niya sakin kung magkikita kami sa bukas Senate ay magpapainterview siya na yung kanyang sinabi nung nakaraan na Senate hearing ay purely rumors lang,” Francisco told reporters in a phone patch interview on Monday.

(He explained that this was all purely gossip and that he had no basis. He will have himself interviewed about this in the Senate. He will admit that this is purely rumors.)

When asked if Villanueva will issue a public apology to the PNP and its former top bosses, Francisco said they have not talked about it.

“Sinasabi lang naman niya ay wala siyang tinukoy at ito naman ay tsismisan lang among intelligence community pero sabi ko sakanya ito ay naging malaking concern sa PNP yung statement na yon,” the CIDG chief said.

(He said he did not name anyone and it was just rumors among the intelligence community, but I told him that this statement greatly affected the PNP.)

Last week, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said they are investigating all 24 former national police chiefs to determine who was reportedly involved in Guo’s escape.

But after Villanueva reportedly admitted that his claims were just rumors, Francisco said they no longer had any basis to continue their investigation.

Aside from this, Villanueva also alleged that this former PNP chief was included in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators monthly payroll.

On Sunday, his statement was likewise condemned by the Council of Chiefs — a group of former national police chiefs.

Guo fled the country on July 18 and was arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 4. She returned to the Philippines last September 6.

Earlier, the former mayor’s companions – Shiela and Cassandra Ong – were also arrested in Indonesia and deported back to the country.

The former mayor, along with others, is facing a qualified human trafficking complaint filed by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the PAOCC before the Department of Justice last June 21.

Another warrant of arrest was also issued by the Tarlac Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 109 against her for reportedly violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act last September 5. This case was transferred from the Tarlac RTC to the Valenzuela RTC.

