Why Franklyn Ong is now with Barug, not BOPK?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The political landscape in Cebu City is experiencing major shifts as the election season looms around the corner.

One of the most recent developments is Franklyn Ong’s transition from the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) to the Partido Barug Team Rama.

Ong, a former vice mayoral candidate under the BOPK banner during the 2022 elections, gained recognition for his grassroots initiatives. Despite losing to incumbent Raymond Alvin Garcia, Ong’s affiliation with BOPK had been a cornerstone of his political identity.

BOPK or the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan is a local political party founded by former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, while Partido Barug was established by former Cebu City Mayor and current Mayor Michael Rama.

In a recent gathering on September 24, Ong was introduced as a prospective candidate for the Partido Barug Team Rama alongside incumbent city officials Jocelyn Pesquera, Donaldo Hontiveros, Noel Wenceslao, Philip Zafra, and Francis Esparis.

During a press conference held shortly after the presentation, Ong was asked about his shift from BOPK to Barug.

He explained that after the last election, BOPK no longer felt like a viable party.

“We were made to believe that the party was dissolving, and we started to operate independently,” he noted.

Despite rumors of officially joining Barug, Ong clarified that he was not an official member of the faction. Instead, he leads an independent grassroots initiative called Bag-ong Sugbo, composed of barangay captains who share a vision for a brighter future for Cebu.

“No, in my movement, we have an independent group called Bag-ong Sugbo, which is a grassroots movement created by barangay captains. But we can start our own course as we aim for a better Cebu [City],” Ong stated.

Ong cited Rama’s consistent support, especially during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

He noted that during those challenging periods, Rama was the only one who helped barangays. Ong shared that he gained immense respect for Rama because he upheld his principles and treated everyone equally, regardless of political differences.

“Kini siya wala ni gituyo, wala giplano. Tungod sa paguban namo sa niaging panahon…Naglisod ta sa pandemic, [Typhoon] Odette, way lain nitabang namo sa barangay, si Mayor Mike ra. Diha nako nakita, na-earn ang respect nako ni Mike Rama. Tinudanay nga prinsipyo, way pili,” Ong said.

(This was not intentional, this was not planne. Because of us being together in the past times…During the difficult times of the pandemic, [Typhoon] Odette, there was no other person who helped us in the barangays, only Mayor Mike. That is where we saw, I earned the respect of Mike Rama. True principle, he does not choose anybody.)

Rama, on the other hand, also said that both of their groups had principles and should work together.

“Barug has principles, and Bag-ong Sugbo share those principles,” Rama said.

The shift in political allegiance comes after years of Ong being closely associated with BOPK. In the past, he was expected to secure key positions under the BOPK banner, including being backed by Tomas Osmeña for his role as Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president.

Now, however, his allegiance to BOPK seems to have faded as he aligns himself more with Barug’s principles and Rama’s leadership.

As to the councilors who have previously sworn allegiance to other groups but might consider returning to Barug, Rama commented, “We will cross the bridge when we get there. If there’s no bridge, we won’t cross it.”

