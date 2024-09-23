Raymond is new Kusug president, open to run as Cebu City mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia was inducted as the new president of the Kugi, Uswag, Sugbo (Kusug) party on Monday.

In a press conference that followed, Garcia said, “yes, I am open [to run as mayor] because anything is possible.”

Garcia, however said, that he will be making a formal announcement of his plans for the May 2025 midterm elections at the proper time.

“There will be a proper time for that and I will make the announcement in due time,” he said.

Garcia said he needed to first consult with his family and supporters before making a decision.

“I will make the announcement at the proper time but running for mayor is a very difficult decision to make and I will have to consult family members and of course I will have to consult our leaders,” he said.

And while he does his consultations, Garcia made sure that he has a strong local party to back him up in the elections.

Kusug Induction

On Monday, Garcia was inducted as the new Kusug president to replace his father, former mayor Alvin Garcia, who was also the founder of the local party.

Councilor Joel Garganera also took his oath as the group’s secretary general.

Five Cebu City Councilors, who won in the 2022 elections under Partido Barug, a local party that was founded by suspended mayor Michael Rama, also joined Kusug as its newest members. They are Councilors James Anthony Cuenco, the Kusug executive vice president; Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, vice president for north district; Renato “Junjun” Osmeña, vice president for south district; Rey Gealon, treasurer; and Pastor “Jun” Alcover, public relations officer.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the new Kusug auditor, did not make it to the gathering as he is still on a foreign trip. He was represented by his brother, Jeson Guardo.

Midterm elections

But Garcia was quick to clarify that gathering on Monday was not yet an announcement of their official candidates.

He said that they merely wanted to show their force as a preparation for the 2025 midterm elections.

Last February, Garcia said that he will be run as Rama’s vice mayor in the midterm elections. Rama also said the same.

But after he assumed as the acting mayor, following Rama’s suspension for six months, Garcia said there is now a growing rift between the two of them. Garcia said that he disapproves of Rama’s political direction.

Still, he remains open to a partnership with Rama saying that “anything is possible.”

Rama’s suspension that was ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman took effect in May and will end in November.

Coalition

Garcia said that Kusug used to be in coalition with Partido Barug and Partido Panaghiusa that was founded by radio personality and politician Nenita “Inday Nita” Cortes-Daluz, the late mother of Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman Joey Daluz III.

“We had a coalition before and right now we are already moving in different directions. There is no formal nga atong pagputol sa coalition pero karon, I think everything is still very fluid as of this moment,” Garcia said.

Because of their coalition in the past, Garcia said that the creation of alliances with the two other groups was still possible with the filing of COCs set from October 1 to 8 yet.

Asked if he was still considering a partnership with Garcia in next year’s election, Rama hinted that this was no longer possible.

“Kanang open nga tandem, di na sila maka-istorya tingali ana oy. Ayaw sa sila pa biliba. They are the great pretenders,” he said in a phone interview on Monday.

Rama said that he will wait for Kusug candidates to file their COCs first before he and members of his slate would.

