UP Cebu battles CIT-U in Cesafi Season 24 on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons will kickstart their campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament against the revamped Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

The matchup is set for Thursday, September 26, at 6:45 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

Under the guidance of multi-titled head coach Rommel Rasmo, the Fighting Maroons will leverage at their experience from last year’s debut.

READ: Cesafi teams gear up for a challenging Season 24

The team welcomes several new recruits, including former Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Visayas leg MVP Matthew Flores, ex-Adamson University Falcon Andrew Padilla, San Fernando Buffalo standout Kent Joshua Cabanlit, and guard Marco Manaloto.

The core roster, led by JZ Dizon, Brandon Sainz, Rafael Arradaza, Willy Castro, AJ Delos Reyes, Aaron Kres, and Miguel Dosayla, aims to make a significant impact this season.

READ: UP Cebu picks veteran coach to strengthen track and field program

CIT-U Wildcats

CIT-U, helmed by former Cesafi MVP turned-coach Gerry Cavan, has also bolstered its lineup with key additions, particularly from the disbanded Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras.

Cavan has signed players such as Jerian Marc Abello, Don Yves Matthew Cañares, and John Patrick Cardosa, alongside other talents like former UC Webmaster John Edros Quimado, John Carlo Sabroso, Nono Matthew Paras, Romy Kirt Gonzaga, and Paul Benedict Pepito.

READ: CESAFI Season 23: CIT-U Wildkittens claw DBTC Greywolves to grab first win

The team retains core players like Josiah Villamayor, Rockwald Toh, Ivan James Cabodbod, Lyle Dosdos, John Rey Guinita, and Edgar Steven Sajol.

In their last encounter, the Wildcats emerged victorious over the Fighting Maroons, winning 68-59.

Both teams struggled in the previous season, finishing with identical 2-8 records, placing CIT-U ninth and UP Cebu tenth, alongside the now-disbanded Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College (FRVFC) Blue Dragons.

In the high school division, the CIT-U Wildkittens will face the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at 5:15 p.m., setting the stage for an exciting day of basketball.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP