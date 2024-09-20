Cesafi teams gear up for a challenging Season 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The top contenders in the men’s collegiate basketball division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) are gearing up for what is expected to be a tough Season 24, which kicks off on Saturday, September 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Leading the charge are the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 15-time champions and current back-to-back titleholders.

However, according to the team’s assistant coach, Raul Nuñez, the Green Lancers are not fully prepared for the upcoming season. Nuñez represented head coach Gary Cortes, a five-time Cesafi champion, during a press conference held Wednesday at SM Seaside City Cebu.

“We’ve been preparing since the off-season, not just in practice but also by competing in various leagues in Mindanao and Cebu,” Nuñez said.

“But to be honest, we are not 100% ready. This Sunday will be our first game, and although we’ve had off-season games, we know the other schools are preparing just as hard. We’ll do our best to defend our title.”

UV begins its bid for a three-peat on Sunday, September 22, against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars at 5:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who pushed UV to a do-or-die Game 3 in last season’s finals, are focusing on a more disciplined approach this year. UC assistant coach Calib Gawangon emphasized the importance of taking things one game at a time.

“Our practices speak for themselves, but it’s still too early to predict the outcome of the season,” said Gawangon in behalf of head coach Kern Sesante.

“We’re focusing on every game as if it’s our last. That’s our main goal this season.”

UC will play their season opener on September 29 against the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs.

On the high school side, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the defending champions, are also in the mix.

Head coach Rommel Rasmo, who also handles the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, noted that both teams are still works in progress but remain confident in their ability to compete.

“We’re still a work in progress, but I’m confident we’ll be ready for our first game. The goal is to improve with each game,” Rasmo stated.

The Magis Eagles will open their title defense on September 28 against the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, while UP Cebu is scheduled to face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on September 26.

On the other hand, CIT-U Wildcats head coach Gerry Cavan is entering the season with a newly formed roster. Although they were one of the lowest-seeded teams in previous seasons, Cavan is optimistic about their chances.

“Our team has a new roster, but we’re determined to work harder this season and improve our performance,” Cavan shared.

