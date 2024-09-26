IShowSpeed takes livestream to popular Cebu spots

American streamer IShowSpeed brings his Southeast Asian live stream tour to the Philippines for a second time. This time, he immersed himself with the locals from the Queen City of the South–Cebu City.

Earlier this month, the YouTuber popularly went around the slums of Metro Manila for his livestream, which birthed some of the funniest memes, including people almost convincing him that the siopao he ate had cat meat, which, of course, was untrue.

Speed’s arrival in Manila was warmly received by locals. As such, Cebu did not disappoint, as fans swarmed the streamer throughout his trip from the commercial areas in South Road Properties to the mountainous region in Cebu.

IShowSpeed kicks off Cebu stream with Cong TV

IShowSpeed started his hour-long livestream in the South Road Properties, where crowds of fans started growing around him. Some even asked him to photograph posters, while one subscriber even asked him to sign his PlayStation console.

As he boarded a Filipino jeepney for the first time, he was accompanied by Filipino YouTuber Cong TV, who even taught him a couple of Filipino terms along the way.

In fact, Cong taught Speed the saying “Baby, Kalma,” which the latter used to control the crowd who swarmed the jeepney they were using to travel along the South Coastal Road.

The first part of the stream even captured some of the funniest banters between the two content creators.

Funny enough, Speed even tried to drive the jeepney unsuccessfully as he failed to understand the instructions imparted to him by a Cebuano driver.

IShowSpeed tries Cebuano food

As Speed reached his first destination in a commercial spot along the South Coastal Road, he, fortunately, got to try some of the most popular Cebuano delicacies in a food park.

He tried different types of food, including pusô, the Cebuano staple hanging rice. A fan then gave him a bowl of lansiao, which he took a sip from.

However, the highlight of the food trip was his first try at eating tuslob buwa, a popular food trip, where people dip pusô into a boiling mixture of cornstarch and pig brain, an ingredient the content creator did not know initially.

Speed at Cebu’s mountaintop

For his final stop, Speed took a helicopter ride from a lot at South Road Properties to a popular tourist destination in the mountainous area of the city, Tops Cebu.

As he arrived, a crowd of fans welcomed the American streamer after sunset. There, he had a try at several Filipino barrio games, garnering the cheers of his fans, who warmly supported him throughout.

IShowSpeed capped his live stream with a fireworks display at the top of the beautiful city scape of the Queen City of the South.