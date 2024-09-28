New alliance aims to boost Cebu’s global MICE competitiveness

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is now an ongoing effort to bolster Cebu’s standing as a prime destination for business events, both in the Philippines and across Asia.

While Cebu was once known as a leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, other cities like Iloilo have also started to become a favorite venue for MICE.

Jay Yuvallos, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), that is spearheading efforts to create a MICE alliance, said that the initiative was agreed upon during discussions made as part of the Cebu Business Month celebration.

He said that stakeholders acknowledged Cebu’s potential and the need for greater synergy in the MICE sector.

“We used to have a strong position as a MICE destination, not only in the Philippines but also in Asia. However, other destinations have since risen in prominence,” Yuvallos said.

“We have the products—like a world-class airport and growing convention facilities—but we saw the need to integrate and synergize our stakeholders,” he added.

MICE Hub

Yuvallos said that Cebu already boasts of major assets that included the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which he said was a key touchpoint for MICE travelers, and the ongoing construction of events venues like convention centers. These facilities are integral in positioning Cebu as a MICE hub.

However, he said that this alone was not enough. There was also a need for more coordination among stakeholders.

“Everyone agreed that to attract large events, we need a unified approach. It’s a confluence of multi-sectoral stakeholders working together,” Yuvallos said.

In addition, Yuvallos said that there was a need to streamline the process of bidding for major MICE events.

“Attracting big events—whether it’s sporting, business, or leisure—requires a concerted effort from various players. It can’t be done by just one stakeholder,” Yuvallos emphasized. “We need to craft a new vision for Cebu’s MICE industry.”

Roadmap

In the coming days, CCCI and its partners plan to conduct a strategic planning session to create a roadmap for Cebu’s MICE sector.

Moreover, the MICE alliance wants to focus on enhancing Cebu’s branding as a premier destination for business events under the slogan “Invest in Cebu, Prosper in Paradise.”

“We already have the products, the infrastructure, and the people. Now, it’s about pulling everything together to compete on the global stage,” said Yuvallos.

Yuvallos believes Cebu has the potential to become the MICE capital of the Philippines because of the unique combination of business infrastructure and tourism attractions.

“Cebu offers more than just business facilities. We have incredible tourism assets—whether it’s the northern beaches or the diving spots in the south. Visitors can enjoy business and leisure travel here, a niche market where we can excel,” he said.

With its strategic location at the center of the Philippines, Cebu is an accessible hub for both the domestic and international flights.

A study valued the global mice industry at $598 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2,309.4 billion by 2032. The activities of the MICE industry play a key role in the future growth of businesses, cities, destinations, and others.

