Over 60 CV nominees recognized at PH Tourism Awards regional citation

By: Pia Piquero - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | September 29,2024 - 10:02 AM

A total of 67 nominees from Central Visayas were recognized at the Philippine Tourism Awards Regional Citation on September 28.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 60 nominees from Central Visayas were recognized at the regional citation of the Philippine Tourism Awards on September 28.

These nominees are set to compete for national awards in the coming months.

The Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) is the highest and most prestigious recognition in the country’s tourism sector.

This event, organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), acknowledges the outstanding contributions of individuals, local government units (LGUs), and enterprises that have excelled in promoting and developing Philippine tourism.

The PTA is designed to recognize key players who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the tourism industry, fostering Filipino hospitality and a competitive spirit.

It aims to honor those who have significantly contributed to the growth of the tourism sector, driving economic development while preserving Filipino identity and culture.

READ: Cebu named as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination

This year’s regional nominees from Central Visayas include notable individuals and organizations:

Tourism Pillar Awards

Tourism Pillar Awards for Enterprise:
Bohol Beach Club

Tourism Pillar Awards for Individual:
Alice Queblatin
Atty. Lucas Nunag
Lourdes Sultan
Carmelita Joven Dejaresco
Danilo Navarra Montenejo
Yolanda Wong

Tourism Industry Awards (Individuals)

Tourism Frontliner of the Year:
Teodprico Jeminez

Tour Guide of the Year:
Mary Grace Melendres
Maria Lorena Guba

Tourism Journalist of the Year:
Niña Mae Oliverio
Morexette Maria Erram
Jessa Ngojo
Rashe Zoe Sophia Piquero
Emmariel Ares

Tourism Journalist of the Year (Media Outlet):
The Freeman

Tourism Industry Awards (Enterprise)

Tourism Land Transport of the Year:
Himaya Tours Corporation

Tourism Destination of the Year:
Municipality of Loboc, Bohol
Cebu Province
Bohol Province

Dive Destination of the Year:
Municipality of Panglao
Municipality of Moalboal
Balicasag Island, Bohol

Ecotourism Destination of the Year:
Bohol Province
Bojo River, Badian Kawasan Canyoneering Adventures
Municipality of Mabinay

Tourism Association of the Year:
Boho Aloguinsan Ecotourism Association (BAETAS)

Other Notable Awards

Food and Gastronomy Tourism Destination of the Year:
House of Lechon, Fili Hotel Nustar

Resort of the Year:
Kandaya Resort

Resort Star Rated of the Year:
The Bellevue Resort
Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu
Shangri-La Mactan Cebu

Hotel of the Year:
Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown
Radisson Blu Hotel
Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu.
Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan
Kew Hotel

Hotel Star Rated of the Year:
Bai Hotel

Apartment Hotel of the Year:
Alicia Apartelle

MICE Venue of the Year:
Radisson Blu Hotel
Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu

Faith-Based Tourism Destination of the Year:
Bohol Province

Filipino Brand of Wellness Enterprise of the Year:
Chi Spa at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu
Almont Amuma Spa

Farm Tourism Enterprise of the Year:
Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative

ESL School of the Year:
Real Great English
Fluent English Corp.
Premier International Language Studies
Global Language Cebu

ESL Destination of the Year:
Cebu City

Diver Operator of the Year:
Emerald Green Diving
Club Aquasports Inc.
Bongo-Bongo Divers

Living Cultures Destination of the Year:
Lapu-Lapu City

The Philippine Tourism Awards not only highlights the contributions of these individuals and enterprises but also strengthens the tourism industry’s role as an economic driver in the Philippines, fostering innovation and excellence across the nation. /clorenciana

TAGS: awards, Cebu Tourism, tourism industry
