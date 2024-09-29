Over 60 CV nominees recognized at PH Tourism Awards regional citation
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 60 nominees from Central Visayas were recognized at the regional citation of the Philippine Tourism Awards on September 28.
These nominees are set to compete for national awards in the coming months.
The Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) is the highest and most prestigious recognition in the country’s tourism sector.
This event, organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), acknowledges the outstanding contributions of individuals, local government units (LGUs), and enterprises that have excelled in promoting and developing Philippine tourism.
The PTA is designed to recognize key players who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the tourism industry, fostering Filipino hospitality and a competitive spirit.
It aims to honor those who have significantly contributed to the growth of the tourism sector, driving economic development while preserving Filipino identity and culture.
READ: Cebu named as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination
This year’s regional nominees from Central Visayas include notable individuals and organizations:
Tourism Pillar Awards
Tourism Pillar Awards for Enterprise:
Bohol Beach Club
Tourism Pillar Awards for Individual:
Alice Queblatin
Atty. Lucas Nunag
Lourdes Sultan
Carmelita Joven Dejaresco
Danilo Navarra Montenejo
Yolanda Wong
Tourism Industry Awards (Individuals)
Tourism Frontliner of the Year:
Teodprico Jeminez
Tour Guide of the Year:
Mary Grace Melendres
Maria Lorena Guba
Tourism Journalist of the Year:
Niña Mae Oliverio
Morexette Maria Erram
Jessa Ngojo
Rashe Zoe Sophia Piquero
Emmariel Ares
Tourism Journalist of the Year (Media Outlet):
The Freeman
Tourism Industry Awards (Enterprise)
Tourism Land Transport of the Year:
Himaya Tours Corporation
Tourism Destination of the Year:
Municipality of Loboc, Bohol
Cebu Province
Bohol Province
Dive Destination of the Year:
Municipality of Panglao
Municipality of Moalboal
Balicasag Island, Bohol
Ecotourism Destination of the Year:
Bohol Province
Bojo River, Badian Kawasan Canyoneering Adventures
Municipality of Mabinay
Tourism Association of the Year:
Boho Aloguinsan Ecotourism Association (BAETAS)
Other Notable Awards
Food and Gastronomy Tourism Destination of the Year:
House of Lechon, Fili Hotel Nustar
Resort of the Year:
Kandaya Resort
Resort Star Rated of the Year:
The Bellevue Resort
Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu
Shangri-La Mactan Cebu
Hotel of the Year:
Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown
Radisson Blu Hotel
Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu.
Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan
Kew Hotel
Hotel Star Rated of the Year:
Bai Hotel
Apartment Hotel of the Year:
Alicia Apartelle
MICE Venue of the Year:
Radisson Blu Hotel
Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu
Faith-Based Tourism Destination of the Year:
Bohol Province
Filipino Brand of Wellness Enterprise of the Year:
Chi Spa at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu
Almont Amuma Spa
Farm Tourism Enterprise of the Year:
Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative
ESL School of the Year:
Real Great English
Fluent English Corp.
Premier International Language Studies
Global Language Cebu
ESL Destination of the Year:
Cebu City
Diver Operator of the Year:
Emerald Green Diving
Club Aquasports Inc.
Bongo-Bongo Divers
Living Cultures Destination of the Year:
Lapu-Lapu City
The Philippine Tourism Awards not only highlights the contributions of these individuals and enterprises but also strengthens the tourism industry’s role as an economic driver in the Philippines, fostering innovation and excellence across the nation. /clorenciana
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.