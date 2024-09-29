Over 60 CV nominees recognized at PH Tourism Awards regional citation

By: Pia Piquero - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | September 29,2024 - 10:02 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 60 nominees from Central Visayas were recognized at the regional citation of the Philippine Tourism Awards on September 28.

These nominees are set to compete for national awards in the coming months.

The Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) is the highest and most prestigious recognition in the country’s tourism sector.

This event, organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), acknowledges the outstanding contributions of individuals, local government units (LGUs), and enterprises that have excelled in promoting and developing Philippine tourism.

The PTA is designed to recognize key players who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the tourism industry, fostering Filipino hospitality and a competitive spirit.

It aims to honor those who have significantly contributed to the growth of the tourism sector, driving economic development while preserving Filipino identity and culture.

READ: Cebu named as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination

This year’s regional nominees from Central Visayas include notable individuals and organizations:

Tourism Pillar Awards

Tourism Pillar Awards for Enterprise:

Bohol Beach Club

Tourism Pillar Awards for Individual:

Alice Queblatin

Atty. Lucas Nunag

Lourdes Sultan

Carmelita Joven Dejaresco

Danilo Navarra Montenejo

Yolanda Wong

Tourism Industry Awards (Individuals)

Tourism Frontliner of the Year:

Teodprico Jeminez

Tour Guide of the Year:

Mary Grace Melendres

Maria Lorena Guba

Tourism Journalist of the Year:

Niña Mae Oliverio

Morexette Maria Erram

Jessa Ngojo

Rashe Zoe Sophia Piquero

Emmariel Ares

Tourism Journalist of the Year (Media Outlet):

The Freeman

Tourism Industry Awards (Enterprise)

Tourism Land Transport of the Year:

Himaya Tours Corporation

Tourism Destination of the Year:

Municipality of Loboc, Bohol

Cebu Province

Bohol Province

Dive Destination of the Year:

Municipality of Panglao

Municipality of Moalboal

Balicasag Island, Bohol

Ecotourism Destination of the Year:

Bohol Province

Bojo River, Badian Kawasan Canyoneering Adventures

Municipality of Mabinay

Tourism Association of the Year:

Boho Aloguinsan Ecotourism Association (BAETAS)

Other Notable Awards

Food and Gastronomy Tourism Destination of the Year:

House of Lechon, Fili Hotel Nustar

Resort of the Year:

Kandaya Resort

Resort Star Rated of the Year:

The Bellevue Resort

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu

Shangri-La Mactan Cebu

Hotel of the Year:

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown

Radisson Blu Hotel

Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu.

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan

Kew Hotel

Hotel Star Rated of the Year:

Bai Hotel

Apartment Hotel of the Year:

Alicia Apartelle

MICE Venue of the Year:

Radisson Blu Hotel

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu

Faith-Based Tourism Destination of the Year:

Bohol Province

Filipino Brand of Wellness Enterprise of the Year:

Chi Spa at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu

Almont Amuma Spa

Farm Tourism Enterprise of the Year:

Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative

ESL School of the Year:

Real Great English

Fluent English Corp.

Premier International Language Studies

Global Language Cebu

ESL Destination of the Year:

Cebu City

Diver Operator of the Year:

Emerald Green Diving

Club Aquasports Inc.

Bongo-Bongo Divers

Living Cultures Destination of the Year:

Lapu-Lapu City

The Philippine Tourism Awards not only highlights the contributions of these individuals and enterprises but also strengthens the tourism industry’s role as an economic driver in the Philippines, fostering innovation and excellence across the nation. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP