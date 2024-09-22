TSB demolishes Nicky’s Gadgets in KCBL Season 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Tiger Ship Builders (TSB) obliterated Nicky’s Gadgets, 131-76, in their game in the Kingpin Cebu Basketball League (KCBL) Season 2 on Saturday, September 21, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Leading TSB was former Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobra and Mavs Phenom standout Kent Sanchez who nearly finished with a double-double game.

Sanchez was behind TSB’s 55-point beating against the hapless Nicky’s Gadgets after scoring 30 points. He also dished out nine assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

Four other TSB players finished in double figures with Sanel Cabalda logging a double-double game of 20 points and 12 boards, Aloysius Odias and Nico Magat each scoring 17 points with the latter adding 12 boards, and Dwight Godinez chipping in 11 markers.

Meanwhile, Nicky’s Gadgets had CJ Navasquez and Tatskie Gallarde scoring 17 and 13 points in their losing efforts.

TSB led as many as 58 points, 129-71, in the final canto, mainly banking on their dominance in the painted area scoring 82 points, while its bench players contributed 57 points.

EL MAKINISTA 93, GSC 82

In the other game on Saturday, El Makinista defeated the GSC Epic Ballers, 93-82.

Joshua Ramos finished with a game-high 20 points with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Allan Dimco had a double-double outing with 13 points and 18 boards.

Former Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and UC Webmaster ace guard Shane Menina topscored GSC Epic Ballers with 15 points, while Bboy Potenciosio had 13 points in their defeat.

