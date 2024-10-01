Daily Gospel, October 1

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 1, 2024, which is Tuesday of the Twenty-sixth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, September 30

Daily Gospel, September 29

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9, 51-56.

When the days for Jesus to be taken up were fulfilled, he resolutely determined to journey to Jerusalem, and he sent messengers ahead of him.

On the way they entered a Samaritan village to prepare for his reception there, but they would not welcome him because the destination of his journey was Jerusalem.

When the disciples James and John saw this they asked, “Lord, do you want us to call down fire from heaven to consume them?”

Jesus turned and rebuked them,

and they journeyed to another village.

Source: Dailygospel.org