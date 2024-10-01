Why a cutesy coffee meetup works for a first date

CEBU CITY, Philippines— When it comes to first dates, coffee dates have earned their reputation as a top choice recently and it’s easy to see why.

This cutesy, as they say it on TikTok, first date idea has been deemed as casual and safe at the same time.

Aside from the fact that you get to try out a new coffee shop, you get to enjoy the relaxed ambiance a cafe usually have.

Do you agree?

READ MORE:

Online dating: Is genuine love still a thing in the digital world?

Your morning coffee may be more than a half million years old

The modernized coffee shop as ‘personal space’

One of the biggest advantages of a coffee date is its simplicity. The casual atmosphere of a coffee shop makes it easy for both people to feel comfortable, encouraging natural conversation.

Not to mention, enjoying a cup of your favorite coffee.

The place helps, but the drink? The coffee? It’s the cherry on top on this date.

The caffeine you get from the coffee can give you that extra boost of confidence and the extra kick you need to just relax and be yourself.

There’s no need to worry about dressing up too much, ordering a fancy meal, or impressing anyone with extravagant plans.

The focus remains on talking and getting to know each other.

READ MORE:

When looking for a date online, looks matter most

Keeping the love alive: Tips from those who have done it in decades

Start your date by talking about coffee, your usual order then circle back to the more interesting topics of conversations.

Another key factor is the time.

Coffee dates typically last 30 minutes to an hour, making it a low-risk option. If things don’t click, it’s easy to wrap things up without feeling stuck.

Like say for example, the coffee just made your stomach upset. Thank us later.

On the other hand, if the conversation flows and there’s chemistry, there’s always the option to extend the date.

Maybe grab another round of coffee or get that extra piece of croissant.

Coffee dates are also budget-friendly, which is great for anyone feeling nervous about an expensive first date.

Another reason coffee dates should be your go-to first date idea is the flexibility they offer. Coffee shops are everywhere, so you can meet somewhere convenient for both parties.

Plus, with coffee shops having a calm, laid-back vibe, they’re usually quieter than bars or restaurants, allowing you to really hear and connect with the person across from you.

Lastly, coffee dates are low-stakes but meaningful. There’s no grand gesture needed just two people sitting down to chat and enjoy each other’s company.

So, the next time you’re planning a first date, consider keeping it simple with a coffee date. It’s casual, relaxed, and the perfect setting to spark meaningful conversation.

Plus, today just happens to be Coffee Day what better excuse to grab a cup and start making memories?