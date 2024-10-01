Raymond wants criminal case filed vs. driver who hit traffic enforcer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has vowed to pursue criminal charges against the driver who struck a traffic enforcer who was manning traffic flow at the intersection of F. Cabahug St. and Pope John Paul Avenue Monday night, September 30.

He directed Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce to identify the driver of the vehicle that hit traffic enforcer Jo Baculi.

“Gipakita gyud ko sa video, grabe kaayo ang gibuhat, I really think it was done with malice, dili naman to aksidente, tinuyo naman to,” Garcia said in an interview on Tuesday, October 1.

The acting mayor said that he does not want to see another government employee subjected to this kind of an abuse.

ALSO READ:

Cebu City traffic enforcer helping pedestrian cross the street gets hit by SUV

Argao accident: 17-year-old motorcycle rider killed

Acting Cebu City mayor recommends Cañete as city police director

“Dili ta gusto nga makita ang laing mga tawo nga pwede ra diay inganaon atong mga traffic personnel, I won’t allow that,” he added.

Hit-and-Run?

Baculi was manning traffic at the the intersection of F. Cabahug St. and Pope John Paul Avenue when he was hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle. The incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.

The SUV driver was quick to leave the area.

As of this writing, traffic investigators continue to look for the said vehicle and its driver.

In an interview on Tuesday, Garcia said the city government would not tolerate what the driver did to its traffic enforcer.

As soon as the driver is identified, Garcia said that charges will immediately be filed against him/her.

Garcia has directed Councilor Rey Gealon, the chairman of the Traffic Management Council, to oversee the filing of charges against the erring driver.

Criminal Case

In a statement released on Tuesday, Gealon said that the city would be filing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries against the SUV driver.

“Depending on the extent of Baculi’s injuries, we will file a criminal case for reckless imprudence resulting [in] physical injuries, to say the least, if we cannot make out a case of frustrated homicide,” Gealon said.

In addition, an administrative complaint would be lodged against the driver with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the possible revocation of his/her driver’s license.

Gealon reiterated the mayor’s concern about the driver’s continued presence on city streets, which could endanger other traffic enforcers, motorists, and even the pedestrians.

“The Mayor is apprehensive of the driver’s continued use of the roads, which may further endanger lives and limbs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garcia said that the city government would fully support Baculi in making sure that justice is served.

“We will support him all the way. I will handle all of it,” Garcia said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP