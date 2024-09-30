Argao accident: 17-year-old motorcycle rider killed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 17-year-old boy died after the motorcycle that he was riding was hit by a mini bus along the national highway in Brgy. Tulic in Argao, Cebu on Monday morning, September 30.

Patrolman Arjay Balbuena, investigator of Argao Police Station, said that the Grade 12 student died of serious head injuries.

Balbuena said that the motorcycle rider, a resident of Brgy. Canbantug in Dalaguete town, was without helmet when the accident happened.

In addition, he was driving without a license.

Balbuena said that the boy was traveling on the highway’s northbound lane when he suddenly encroached the other lane, which caused his motorcycle to collide with the approaching mini bus. He was on his way to his boarding house when the accident happened.

On the other hand, 60-year-old bus driver was traveling from Cebu City to Dalaguete town then. He is a native of Brgy. Mantalongon in Dalaguete, Cebu.

Due to the impact of the collision, the boy was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the concrete pavement.

“Molikay unta ang mini bus pero murag apiki pod siya kay naa may nag parking kilid sa karsada,” Balbuena said.

Balbuena said that the mini bus driver was detained earlier at the detention facility of the Argao Police Station, but he was later on released after he reached a settlement with the victim’s family.

The driver has promised to pay for the victim’s funeral expense.

