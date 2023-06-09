Cebu City traffic enforcer helping pedestrian cross the street gets hit by SUV

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A Cebu City lady traffic enforcer was injured after she and the pedestrian she was helping cross the street were hit by a sports utility vehicle along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Bulacao on Friday morning, June 9, 2023.

The traffic enforcer was identified as Angela Jayme Garcia, 50 years old, while the pedestrian was identified as Emily Polidario, who is 63.

Both were immediately brought to the hospital for medical attention.

Traffic investigator Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo Macabudbud of Police Station 7 of the Cebu City Police Office in Barangay Inayawan said that based on initial investigation, the driver allegedly didn’t see the two individuals crossing the pedestrian lane as he got momentarily blinded by the morning sun when he reached the area where the accident happened.

The driver was identified as Ian Maurin, 51, who was coming from Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu.

Cabudbud said further investigation is ongoing. He also has yet to check on the victims as of this posting.

The SUV sustained damages on its bonnet .

/bmjo

