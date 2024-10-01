Semifinals cast set for CABC after intense quarterfinals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Mortabond Cup has its semifinal matchups locked in after a pair of intense quarterfinal games over the weekend at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Brute and Lite punched their tickets to the semifinals, with Brute defeating Mortaflow 65-54, and Lite outlasting EZ Bond in a hard-fought 68-62 victory.

Zach Go and Miguel Cenabre were the standouts for Brute in their quarterfinal win.

Go delivered a balanced performance, tallying 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Cenabre contributed 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Their combined efforts helped Brute control the pace from the onset, building a 14-point lead at one stage and dominating the paint, where they outscored Mortaflow 38-22.

Mortaflow’s Airo James Alob led the scoring with 16 points, but his efforts weren’t enough to overcome Brute’s physicality and relentless defense.

LITE VS EZ BOND

In the second CABC quarterfinal duel, Lite leaned on a stellar outing from John Buhawe, who led the team with 17 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, and two steals to help his squad secure a semifinal berth. Pido Sanchez added 14 points, while Miggy Appari posted a key double-double, registering 12 points and 10 boards.

EZ Bond, despite a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds from Joseph Cabigas, fell short of reaching the semifinals.

The semifinal matchups are now set for October 6 at the Benedicto College gymnasium. Brute will face off against Mortaseal at 2 p.m., while Lite will take on Strakgrout at 3:30 p.m. in what promises to be a pair of tightly contested battles.

