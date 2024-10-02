La Greta is back!

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gretchen Barretto is back.

With her hair pulled up, soft makeup, snatched look, and white tank top, La Greta reminds everyone, including some celebrities, of her timeless beauty and elegance.

In an Instagram post by celebrity makeup artist Aries Manal, he showcases the powerful look of the one and only La Greta in the Philippine showbiz industry.

Gretchen, known for her strong personality and bold brows paired with her tantalizing eyes, made celebrity A-listers gush over her beauty.

READ MORE:

Gretchen Barretto stuns fans, celebs with ‘fitspiration’ photo

Heart Evangelista nitudlo unsaon ang sakto nga pagkatawa sa ‘rich girl laugh’

Fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista commented on the post, saying, “A reminder—she is the queen.”

Morena beauty and actress Iza Calzado shared her thoughts with the comment, “Grabeeee!!!!! La Gretaaa!!!!!”

And the Dyosa herself, Anne Curtis, kept it simple: “Grabe.”

Clearly, Gretchen’s recent photos all dolled up is a reminder that her grace and beauty continue to captivate the industry, proving once again why she remains a showbiz icon.

What is your fave La Greta line, Siloys?