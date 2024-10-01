SC denies Harry Roque’s request for protective writ

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has denied the protection writ sought by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

“The court denied Roque’s prayer for the writ of Amparo. It held that Amparo is not the proper remedy against congressional contempt and detention orders,” the high court, through its spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae Ting, said in a press conference.

SC made the ruling during Tuesday’s en banc (full court) session.

Roque, through his daughter Bianca Hacintha, asked the high court to issue a writ of Amparo prohibiting the House of Representatives Quad Committee from effecting the contempt and arrest order.

A writ of Amparo is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty, and security has been violated or is threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official, employee, or private individual.

Grave abuse of discretion

The younger Roque said the quad panel committed grave abuse of discretion when it required her father to produce additional documents or attend any future hearing or meeting.

She said her father “has the right against self-incrimination” enshrined in the Constitution.

However, according to Ting the SC held that “the scope of Amparo is limited to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances or threats thereof which are not present in this case.”

Meanwhile, the high court gave the House Quad Committee 10 days to comment on the petition for prohibition sought by Roque.

Roque is also asking the high court to prohibit Congress from implementing its contempt order against him.

“The prayer for the writ (of Amparo) is denied but the petition for prohibition is still ongoing,” Ting said.

