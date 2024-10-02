FB page Cebu Updates draws backlash for misinformation on robbery

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A post in Facebook page Cebu Updates claiming a robbery had occurred at a pawnshop along T. Padilla backfired after it was later known that the incident was just a police drill and not an actual crime.

On October 1, at 11:52 a.m., the page posted, “Tulis napod sa Cebuano Lhuillier sa T. Padilla,” implying another robbery had taken place in the city. It stirred public concern.

This post came in the wake of a robbery on August 8, where six armed men targeted two neighboring pawnshops on Calderon Street in downtown Cebu City.

READ MORE: 2 pawnshops in downtown Cebu City robbed in broad daylight

The post quickly reactions, with many netizens expressing fear over the city’s safety and security.

But just hours after the post was shared, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) responded in a comment, debunking the claim.

“Attention Cebu Updates! We would like to clarify that the recent scenario at T. Padilla St corner M.J Cuenco Avenue involving a pawnshop was actually a robbery simulation exercise, a drill conducted by our office in coordination with the establishment and other partner agencies. To ensure transparency and public awareness, we had previously disseminated information about the scenario through our official Facebook page, Cebu City Police Office. We kindly request that you exercise prudence when sharing information about this incident to avoid spreading panic and misinformation.”

Cebu updates apologizes

In response, Cebu Updates posted an apology.

“We apologize. We saw the incident and it seemed real. We are sorry.”

Despite the apology, netizens remained critical. Comments poured in, with one user calling for legal action, saying, “Cebu City Police Office, angay ni kasuhan mga Sirs. Walay lugar ang misinformation,” while another added, “Pataka ra’g report. Di man gud updated sa panghitabo.” (Cebu City Police Office, they should be charged sirs. There’s no place for misinformation; Reckless reporting, because they’re not updated on what’s happening.)

Others simply mocked the page’s eagerness to post without verifying facts, with one remarking, “Excited ra kaayo maka post ang admin. Simulation drill ra to oi!” (The admin was too excited to post. It was just a simulation drill!)

This isn’t the first time Cebu Updates has been embroiled in controversy.

Last February, the Cebu City Government filed a formal complaint against two individuals allegedly operating the page.

Estela Grace Rosit, former head of the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), led the filing of charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, accusing Erwin dela Cerna and Christian Tura of illegal access and computer-related identity theft.

The City Government asserts that Cebu Updates was once the official PIO page and is determined to regain control of the account.

Rama on Cebu Updates: ‘Enough is enough’

Cebu Updates is a property of Cebu City, city lawyers ask PNP, NBI to help in recovering account

