Rama on Cebu Updates: ‘Enough is enough’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has voiced his frustration on what he perceives as “demonic and evil” content that are being disseminated by Cebu Updates, a contentious Facebook page.

The Cebu City Mayor asserted that the operators of this Facebook page should face legal repercussions as their actions continuously undermine the individuals that they subject to online attacks.

On February 5, the Cebu City Government, represented by Estela Grace Rosit, the head of the Public Information Office (PIO), lodged a formal complaint at the City Prosecutor’s Office against Erwin dela Cerna and Christian Tura, the people who are allegedly behind Cebu Updates.

Rosit has accused the two respondents of cybercrimes that are punishable under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In her complaint, Rosit accused dela Cerna and Tura of offenses against the confidentiality, integrity and availability of computer data and systems and computer-related offenses.

Misleading information

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 6, Rama alleged that the Cebu Updates page has been disseminating “misleading information” that are potentially damaging to their victims’ families and reputations.

Rama was among those who claimed to have been victimized by the misinformation being spread by Cebu Updates.

“Enough is enough. I don’t want to have a warning. I have enough of my patience. They cannot be just destroying,” Rama said.

Rama added that he was committed to especially protect his family and the City Hall department heads and employees from the unwarranted intrusion to their privacy.

“I am clear with my position. We will never stop to uncover all of them (people behind Cebu Updates).”

Rightful owner

In addition to the cases filed against dela Cerna and Tura, the Cebu City Government was also determined to regain ownership of Cebu Updates that used to be the official Facebook page of its PIO.

When Rama was mayor in 2012, the PIO created a Facebook page named “Cebu City Public Information Office.” Several changes were made on the name of the PIO’s official social media page during the administration of former mayor Tomas Osmeñ (2016-2019) and the late Mayor Edgardo Labella (July 2019 to Nov. 19, 2021).

After Labella died and with Rama back at the helm of City Hall, the administrators of the page allegedly continued with its use and did not bother to turn this over to City Hall.

