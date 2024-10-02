Cebu property developer Colina Homes launched in Texas, USA

The Woodlands, Texas- On September 28, 2024, Colina Homes Inc., a subsidiary company of the MHCO Group of Companies Inc., was launched as Colina Homes Development Corporation at the Tommy Bahama’s Dining in The Woodlands, Texas. The company will expand to a whole new level on its real estate development projects in the greater Houston market and The Woodlands area.

Colina Homes aims to be part of building a family’s American Dream.

The Colina Brothers Marlou Colina, CEO, and Mitchel Colina, President and Chief of Operations established Colina Homes with its first project in Consolacion, Cebu in 2013 with a 15-unit pocket subdivision. They then ventured to custom homes, then to an 80-unit community, and now to a 142-unit townhouse at Villa Ysabel Subdivision in Maslog, Danao in the province of Cebu. The company’s vision is to continue providing homes to Filipino families in the Philippines.

However, their journey did not stop there. Now, they brought that same commitment to every American family with the same hopes and dreams they once had when the family migrated to the US in 1996. The dream is to own their piece of the American Dream, a home they can call their own—an investment for their family and loved ones.

Colina Homes aims to be part of building a family’s American Dream.

Their first project will commence with a single-family home with a three-bedroom, two-bath, 1600 sq ft living area on a half-acre land in the city of Tomball, with interiors and staging by MC Aesthetics.

Marlou Colina during his speech acknowledged all who came to the exclusive dinner event which included company stakeholders, marketing partners, realtors, brokers, and their immediate and extended families.

“After more than a decade, Colina Homes has already built a strong foundation. With the right amount of hard work, persistence, determination, leadership, and unending support from all of you who are here with us tonight, I believe that as a new player in the American Real Estate Development market, Mitchel and I are optimistic and have no doubt that our company Colina Homes Development Corporation will succeed and surpass all that we have achieved in the Philippines. Once again, thank you all for inspiring us. Mabuhay ang manggagawang Pilipino sa America (Long live the Filipino workers in America). God bless America,” Colina shared.