Drunk driving is dangerous and illegal



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Driving while under the influence of alcohol is not only perilous, but also punishable by law.



Regardless of whether a different traffic violation was made or not, the mere act of driving while intoxicated can send an individual to prison.

Moreover, drunk driving poses a danger to both the lives of the driver and of the people around them.



In Cebu, many individuals have lost their lives because of the recklessness of drunk drivers.

In order to prevent these tragic scenarios, authorities are constantly reminding the public to take their responsibilities as a motorist seriously.

READ MORE:

Daanbantayan accident: 2 men hurt after ‘drunk’ tricycle driver crashes into them from behind

One of the traffic rules that police are always highlighting is to refrain from driving after drinking alcohol.

The sad truth is that there are still many individuals who choose to ignore these warnings. These irresponsible actions often lead to tragic accidents.

On September 24, two brothers died after meeting an accident while driving home drunk in Daanbantayan, southern Cebu.

The victims, Mark John Gerbise, 27, and Declan Gerbise, 25, were residents of Sitio Tagasa, Brgy. Tominjao in Daanbantayan.

The fatal accident took place at around 2:10 a.m., while the brothers were on their way home from attending a drinking spree at a disco party in Brgy. Tinder, Medellin, Cebu.

Both men were believed to be drunk as they decided to go home with their friends tailgating them. When they reached Proper Bateria in Daanbantayan, however, their motorcycle crashed and both individuals were thrown to the cemented road.

By the time they were brought to the Daanbantayan District Hospital, they were pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The brothers were laid to rest last Saturday, September 28.

Police officers often emphasize that road accidents like what happened in Daanbatayan add up to the list of reasons why drunk driving should be strictly avoided.

What’s more is that it is considered illegal.

Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, and other similar substances is penalized under the Republic Act No. 10586, otherwise known as the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

This act prohibits a person from driving if he/she has consumed wine, beer, or any other intoxicating distilled spirits, or has used cannabis or marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, or shabu.

Law enforcers determine if a person is found driving under the influence of alcohol (DUIA) by testing the level of intoxication with the use of a Breathalyzer, or the Alcohol Breath Analyzer (ABA) test.

According to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), drunk drivers typically catch the attention of police when they commit traffic offenses like lane straddling, swerving, overspeeding, making sudden stops, and weaving.

When an officer finds probable cause, motorists are flagged down and made to go field sobriety tests such as the eye-test, walk-and-turn, and the one-leg stand.

It is important to note that refusing to take the tests, however, will have the person’s driver’s license confiscated and revoked.

Failing these tests will result to the driver being brought to the police station while the vehicle will be impounded.

Under RA 10586, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is imprisonment for three months and a fine ranging from P20,000-P80,000.

If the driver ends up causing physical harm to someone because of drunk driving, the fine ups to P100,000-P200,000 and the driver will be charged for causing physical injuries.

In unfortunate cases wherein a person is killed, the drunk driver would face homicide charges and a fine ranging from P300,000-P500,000.

Individuals found guilty of this offense will also have their driver’s license confiscated and perpetually revoked.

In Cebu, there has been multiple recorded incidents of drunk driving that lead to catastrophic endings in the previous years until today.

Aside from the drivers themselves, there are bystanders who also end up getting hurt in these incidents.

To prevent this from happening, Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla advised drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Balik balik na gyud nato na no. Di gyud motagam hangtod sila madisgrasya. So constant na nato nga reminder, even gani bisag dili madisgrasya, bastag naka-inom, violation na na siyang daan. Ato gyud nang balik balik na, dili gyud ta pwede modrive kung maka-inom,” stated Parilla.

If you are planning to drink, do not drive. If you do drink alcohol, do the right thing by booking a cab or staying at a friend’s place in order to avoid drunk driving.

By following these tips and dutifully abiding by the law, you can avoid imprisonment and keep everyone safe.