Basilica implements dress code rule: Many still failed to comply

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A day after the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño (BMSN) implemented their dress code policy, there are still a few churchgoers who failed to comply with it.

The Augustinian friars, who are managing the BMSN, released the advisory last September 1 where they advised pilgrims, mass-goers, and even tourists to wear the proper attire to enter the Basilica starting October 1, Tuesday.

Those who fail to comply with it will be denied entry.

READ MORE:

Pickpockets in Basilica identified, hot pursuit ongoing

Cebu’s basilica to enforce strict dress code

On Tuesday, the day of the implementation, the security guards who were assigned to check the visiting individuals, noted that they had reprimanded a lot of people who did not wear the appropriate clothing.

According to the guards, some people, who were not aware of the policy, were able to understand the implementation. They also did not try to get inside and chose to offer their prayers and candles at the Magellan’s Cross.

However, according to the detachment commander at BMSN, there were also people who were non-compliant.

“Naay uban wala kahibalo, ato gyud silang gehold [sa entrance] kay implementation naman…Dili man gyud nato malikayan kanang naay magbagulbol kay natural gyud gali na natong mga Pinoy. Mas mo [comply] pa tingali ang ubang lahi,” Buante said.

(There are others who did not know, we really stopped them [at the entrance] because it was already the implementation of the policy …we cannot avoid that there are others who would complain because it is a natural attitude of us Pinoys. Other nationalities would maybe more compliant with the rule.)

Buante also said that the church had also been reminding the people who attend the mass about the dress code implementation for a month.

He added that they were just doing their job for a smooth implementation.

Proper attire means collared blouses with sleeves, knee-length or long dresses with sleeves, knee-length or long skirts, neckline tops with sleeves, polo shirts or collared shirts, t-shirts or long sleeves shirts, jeans or slacks, and office wear or smart casual wear.

As for the footwear, the Friars require the wearing of closed shoes and sandals with straps for women and closed shoes and slide sandals for men.

Moreover, they no longer provide shawls anymore nor allow those who wear shawls because there is a tendency that the person who wears them would remove it once they get inside the church.

A family from Minglanilla, Cebu, was among those who were denied entry for not wearing the proper attire.

They were supposed to light candles and offer their prayers to the Holy Child inside as they celebrate the first birthday of their daughter, Thalia, on Thursday, October 3.

They arrived at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. And since they were not allowed to enter inside, they offered their candles at the Magellan’s Cross instead.

Abby, her mother, told CDN Digital that they did know about the policy until they visited on Wednesday. Abby said they also visited the Basilica during occasions only.

Nonetheless, Abby understood the policy being implemented as she also admitted that they had not read nor seen the advisory online.

“Okay lang. Di man sad ta kapugos kung mao man jud. Sayang lang, wa jud mi kabasa… Mas maayo sad kay naa man ubang batan-on gud nga musod nga hubad-hubad sad kaayo,” Abby said.

(It’s okay. We cannot force them [to let us enter], if that is what it is. It is just a waste that we did not read [the announcement]…it is also better because there are really other young people who enter and wearing clothes not really covering most of their bodies.)

Meanwhile, the netizens were also quick to express their mixed reactions on the matter. Some of them were supportive, while others expressed their disappointment.

“It is okay to implement this dress code kay mao ra na jud nahimo ug mall ang Basilica. Mao na wrong na ni ang Pilipinas kay daghan reklamador. Bisan pa unsa ang religion nimo naa jud nay dress code. Dili ra na sa mga Catholics,” a netizen commented on CDN Digital’s post.

(It is okay to implement this dress code because the Basilica has become like some sort of a mall. That is what is wrong in the Philippines because many are complainers. Whatever his religion there is always a dress code. That is not only for the Catholics.)

“There are always two sides of this argument. On one hand, people should dress appropriately to show respect but on the other hand, others will argue God does not discriminate so why should the church? It is up to us to balance these arguments,” another netizen commented.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP