Purposeful adventure: Best Western Plus Ivywall Resort – Panglao

As regions continue to open up to both local and international travelers, a growing trend is taking the Philippines’ tourism sector by storm—motorcycle tourism. This niche yet increasingly widespread form of travel combines the thrill of motorcycling with the adventure of exploring new leisure spots and experiencing first-hand jaw-dropping scenery and architecture.

However, not all destinations are well-equipped to accommodate the needs of motorcycle tourists, particularly when it comes to parking for quick stops and overnight stays. Fortunately, the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao stands out as an exception, offering motorcycle riders the convenience and ease required as they journey from one place to another.

Besides being the first international chain resort on the alluring island of Panglao, the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao is also a Motorcycle Tourism-Friendly accommodation boasting amenities and services that sit best for the riders.

Just recently, the resort warmly welcomed the Ambassadress for Philippine Motorcycle Tourism, Jet Lee, alongside advocates and moto-vloggers, including Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the biggest motorcycle loop yet in Bohol, The Bohol Loop 2024, held last March.

“Ever since they started opening their doors for motorcycle tourism riders, it became a stepping stone for other accommodations, resorts, or hotels to slowly accept motorcycle riders into their areas,” cites David Tuting, the loop’s producer and director.

Tuting also added that the resort’s example, particularly in showcasing their Filipino brand of service to both local and foreign motorists, helped them identify other major players in the hospitality industry who could be more welcoming to riders.

Motorcycle Tourism Ready!

Besides funding marketing stints such as the Bohol Loop, the renowned destination amplifies support for Motorcycle Tourism through its facilities and manpower.

After a long time under the harsh sun, a quick dip in their pool offers an unmatched relaxation that cools the mind and muscles. Coupled with refreshing beverages from the resort’s beachfront restaurant, riders can expect a flavorful treat while having a restful retreat.

Their spacious room options may also serve as a comfortable enclave with modern amenities for tourists to unwind and let the night pass. Above all, the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao takes pride in its well-appointed parking facilities and helmet and jacket storage, offering the convenience and security every motorcycle rider needs.

In the words of Bohol Loop 2024 Director David Tuting, “They have proper parking for our bikes or our motorcycles, both with small CC’s and even big ones. The moment we got there, they were able to serve us with very cold refreshments, knowing the fact that we were riding through hot weather. They were ready to bring our stuff, especially in providing us a place to put our helmets and our riding jackets.”

Road safety: Driven with a purpose

As this new tourism tactic gains momentum, riders have emphasized that Motorcycle Tourism goes beyond the intent of promoting the country’s hidden gems but also to advocate for road safety.

While motorcycle travel serves as a thrilling yet adventurous way to love the Philippines more, it also presents unique challenges that require careful attention to safety protocols. Quite frankly, to ensure that riders can fully enjoy their journeys, the focus on safety is paramount.

This includes better road signage, designated motorcycle lanes, and more accessible rest stops, such as the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort in Panglao, all aimed at reducing accidents and promoting a rider-friendly environment. Promoting road safety not only protects individual riders but also fosters a more responsible and sustainable tourism industry.

Have a safe motorcycle trip with a cozy stay at the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao.

