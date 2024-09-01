Basilica to implement dress code policy starting Oct. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pilgrims and tourists visiting the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu (BMSN) will already be asked to comply with the designated dress code starting on October 1.

Those who will ignore the policy will not be allowed entry into the Basilica.

In an advisory released on Sunday, September 1, the Augustinian Friars who are managing the Basilica, said the new policy aims to ensure that all visitors “demonstrate the appropriate respect for this sacred space.”

“To maintain the solemnity of our worship space, those arriving in attire deemed unsuitable for worship or who attempt to wear shawls rented outside the Basilica will be denied entry,” read part of the advisory.

Proper attire

The Augustinian Friars said that pilgrims, mass-goers, and even tourists must wear the proper attire to gain access into the Basilica.

Proper attire means collared blouses with sleeves, knee-length or long dresses with sleeves, knee-length or long skirts, neckline tops with sleeves, polo shirts or collared shirts, t-shirts or long sleeves shirts, jeans or slacks, and office wear or smart casual wear.

As for the footwear, the Friars require the wearing of closed shoes and sandals with straps for women and closed shoes and slide sandals for men.

On the other hand, they prohibit the wearing of clothes and blouses with spaghetti straps, tube, tank tops, sleeveless, plunging necklines, racerback or barebacks, short skirts, crop tops, shorts of any kinds, low-waist pants or ripped jeans, caps or hats, and sando or anything that is without sleeves.

Basilica visits

As they implement the police, the Friars said that they will no longer provide shawls to visitors and churchgoers who are wearing inappropriate clothes.

Moreover, Friars also discourage tourists from visiting the Basilica on Fridays and Sundays unless they intend to participate in the liturgical services.

“The Basilica Community appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all visitors as we implement these changes,” the advisory said.

