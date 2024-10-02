PHL men’s football team unveils official “King’s Cup” roster

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The official 23-player line-up of the Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) for the “King’s Cup” in Thailand was revealed earlier this week.

After their subpar campaign in Malaysia’s Merdeka Cup last month in Kuala Lumpur, the PMNFT is moving forward with optimism under newly appointed head coach Albert Capellas, who replaced Tom Saintfeit.

The official line-up consists of both new and familiar faces who have represented the Philippines in previous international competitions. Patrick Deyto, Patrick Reichelt, Amani Aguinaldo, Manny Ott, Santi Rublico, and Kevin Ingreso are the veterans on the team.

The rest of the squad, most of whom played in the Merdeka Cup and will be seen in action from October 11 to 14, includes Kevin Mendoza, Quincy Kammeraad, Joshua Grommen, Michael Kempter, Jesper Nyholm, Christian Rontini, Zico Bailey, Sandro Reyes, John-Patrick Straub, Scott Woods, Dylan Demuynck, Gerrit Holtmann, Bjorn Kristensen, Alex Monis, and Sebastian Rasmussen.

Meanwhile, notable players such as Jarvey Gayoso, Oskari Kekkonen, Adrian Ugelvik, and Jeremiah Borlongan will not be suiting up for the Philippines due to commitments with their respective clubs.

The Philippines will face Thailand on October 11, while Syria and Tajikistan will compete in the other match. The winners will advance to the finals, while the losing teams will play for third place.

It is worth noting that the Philippines narrowly missed a podium finish in the recent Merdeka Cup, losing to Tajikistan in a tense penalty shootout, 3-4, last month.

In a recent statement on the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) website, the PMNFT will rely on a ‘balanced’ roster of overseas-based and homegrown players, which they consider part of a long-term blueprint for the team, according to PFF president John Gutierrez.

