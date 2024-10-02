Magis Eagles, Mustangs seek first wins in Cesafi Season 24 hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending high school champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, and the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs are both eyeing their first win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 basketball tournament.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, at the Cebu Coliseum, aiming to end their early-season struggles.

The Magis Eagles are set to face the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs at 5:15 PM, while the Mustangs will clash with the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 6:45 PM.

SHS-AdC, the reigning champions, suffered a setback in their season opener against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars on September 28, while fielding a largely rookie-filled roster.

They will be looking to bounce back against the Baby Cheetahs, who are also winless in three games in their debut season. Their latest defeat was against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on September 29.

Meanwhile, the CRMC Mustangs are also in desperate need of a victory after starting the season with two consecutive losses to the Benedicto College Cheetahs and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

The Mustangs will be eager to secure their first victory when they take on the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons, who won their season opener on September 26 against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

Both teams are keen to turn things around and regain momentum as the season progresses.

