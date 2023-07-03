Parents to sue teen girls in Lapu-Lapu caught bullying, mauling another teen in viral video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parents, always check on your children and provide guidance when they meet new individuals.

Authorities from Lapu-Lapu City gave this advice after a group of young girls caught bullying and physically assaulting another teenage girl recently went viral on social media.

3 of ‘bully’ teeners identified

The incident took place in Sitio Kabatuan 2 in Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday, July 2. This was confirmed by the Barangay Captain Russel Abing in an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP.

Barangay officials and enforcers have already identified three of the teenagers, who were accused of bullying, as well as the victim.

Describing the incident as ‘traumatic’, the parents of the victim, a 15-year-old girl, will file cases against the bullies of their daughter.

Physical assault case

Police Staff Sergeant Geraldine Gevera, officer of the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said they had started gathering affidavits and more evidence to support the case.

“Maybe by tomorrow (Tuesday, July 4), we can file the case,” said Gevera in Cebuano.

The police officer said that they would probably file a case of physical assault against those teenage girls caught bullying, and mauling another young girl.

According to the police officer, two of the accused teenagers were 15 years old while the third was 13 years old. The fourth teen involved, whom police believed to be the uploader of the video, has yet to be identified.

“We’re still determining the identity of the uploader,” Gevera added.

Mauling

In a separate interview, the victim said she and her four cousins were on their way to meet a certain “Tonette”, whom they befriended on social media, in Sitio Kabatuan, Brgy. Maribago on Sunday afternoon.

While the group was approaching the area where they would supposedly meet their new friend, one of the victim’s cousins ran off to find a restroom.

Shortly after, the victim saw a group of three female teenagers walking towards them. However, much to her surprise, her three other cousins bolted and fled when they saw the other group.

She tried to also run away, but one of the girls from the other group managed to catch her, and then reportedly dragged her back. Then the mauling began, she said.

Video shows daughter mauled

Her parents, on the other hand, started to get worried when their daughter had not returned a few hours after leaving their house.

However, the parents only learned about her fate when they saw a video, showing her being punched and kicked, circulating on social media.

They traced their daughter’s whereabouts in Brgy. Maribago, where they found her inside the Maribago Barangay Hall.

“Looy kaayo akong anak uy, angayan mabadlong ning mga bataa,” the victim’s father said.

(My child looks pitiful, these teenagers need to be stopped.)

Incident alarming – brgy chief

Abing, the barangay captain of Maribago, said concerned citizens reported to them about the viral video on Sunday, prompting them to search and determine the identities of the teenagers involved.

He described the incident as ‘alarming’, and immediately sought the help of Barangay Agus Captain Jimboy Igot in identifying the teenage girls seen assaulting the 15-year-old victim.

All three accused were residents of Barangay Agus and Pajac. Two of them were brought to the office of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan on Monday.

Justice for bullied teen

Chan, in a post on his official Facebook page, reminded the youth that the city had no place for violence.

“Di gyud ni nako lung-an hangtod nga di mahatagan og hustisya ang gikulata. Ug labawng di gyud ko mosugot nga mahitabo pa ni sa uban. Maong kinahanglan nga matapos na gyud ning sayop nga binuhatan,” the mayor said.

(I will not stop until the one who was mauled will get justice. And most of all, I will not agree that this will happen others. That is why this wrongdoing must end.)

