3 ‘girl bullies’ surrender; turned over to home for children in conflict with the law

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The three minors, who bullied and mauled a 15-year-old teenager in Sitio Kabatuan 2 in Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City on July 2, and their teenager-videographer were now turned over to the Home Care Center, a facility for children in conflict with the law (CICL).

This was confirmed by Maribago Barangay Captain Russel Abing in an interview with CDN Digital.

3 girls surrender

Abing said that two of the three teens who mauled the victim surrendered on Sunday evening, July 2. Last night, July 3, the third suspect and the videographer were also surrendered to them by their parents and guardians.

The girl suspects, Abing said were two 16 years old, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old.

Home Care Facility

Before they were brought to the Home Care Center facility, they were brought first to police station 2 in Lapu-Lapu City for the proper disposition of the case.

“Niadto sila sa barangay hall ang ikatulo nga teenager ug ang videographer. Nipatim-aw para mo-surrender,” Abing said.

(They went to the barangay hall, the third teenager and the videographer.)

Four cousins meetup in Maribago

In an earlier interview, the victim said she and her four cousins were on their way to meet a certain “Tonette”, whom they befriended on social media, in Sitio Kabatuan, Barangay Maribago on Sunday afternoon.

While the group was approaching the area where they would supposedly meet their new friend, one of the victim’s cousins ran off to find a restroom.

Cousins fled

Shortly after, the victim saw a group of three female teenagers walking towards them. However, much to her surprise, her three other cousins bolted and fled when they saw the other group.

She tried to also run away, but one of the girls from the other group managed to catch her, and then reportedly dragged her back, and then they mauled her.

Meanwhile, in a post of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Tuesday, July 4, the mayor thanked Abing for conducting a follow-up on the incident.

Mayor Chan and 3 ‘girl-bullies’

“Karon, kompleto na gyud ang tulo ka mga bugay ug napahinumdom na nato nila nga di gyud makiangayon ang ilang gipangbuhat,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

(Now, the three naughty girls are complete and we remind them that what they did was not right.)

He also reminded these teenagers to become a good example and keep away from any trouble if they want to achieve their dreams.

“Aduna pay maayung kaugmaon nga nagpaabot kanila kung sila magtinarong ug aduna pa say mga pangandoy ang ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga pamilya para kanila. Maong hugtanon nako gipahinumdom kanila nga dakong sayop ang ilang gibuhat,” he added.

(They still have a bright future if they change for the better and each of their families have dreams for them. That is why I strongly remind them of the big mistake that they did.)

