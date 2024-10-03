PMI’s Regie Suganob remains top Filipino contender in WBO light flyweight rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, a former world title challenger and the current World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight champion, has emerged as the highest-ranked Filipino in the competitive WBO light flyweight division.

In the latest rankings, Suganob retains his No. 3 position, solidifying his status as a strong contender for the currently vacant world title.

Close behind him is fellow prospect Jayson Vayson, the WBO Asia Pacific light flyweight champion, ranked No. 5.

Other notable contenders include the hard-hitting former world title challenger Vince Paras at No. 7, and Christian Araneta of Omega Boxing Gym, who holds the No. 10 spot.

Suganob, a highly regarded talent from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, has made headlines by calling out No. 1 contender Shokichi Iwata of Japan for a shot at the vacant world title, which was recently vacated by former champion Jonathan Gonzales of Puerto Rico.

His claim for a title shot was bolstered by a dominant performance against Japanese fighter Kai Ishizawa last March in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, where Suganob scored a technical knockout to successfully defend his WBO Global title.

The 27-year-old Suganob boasts an impressive record of 15 wins—five by knockout—and only one defeat.

Following him in the rankings is Spain’s Jairo Noriega at No. 2, the current WBO Latino light flyweight champion, while Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri is ranked No. 4.

As the landscape of the light flyweight division continues to evolve, Suganob is poised to make a significant impact, potentially earning another shot at a world title. His previous world title attempt in 2023, against Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF world light flyweight title, ended in a unanimous decision loss.

In addition to the WBO rankings, Suganob is also ranked No. 6 in the WBC and No. 7 in the IBF.

