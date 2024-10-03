Minglanilla track oval built with quality in mind – town councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After more than two years of meticulous planning and construction, the Municipality of Minglanilla has finally opened its top-notch rubberized track oval, delivering on its promise to provide top-quality sports facilities to its constituents.

The highly anticipated facility, exclusively available to Minglanillahanons for now, officially opened its doors on October 1. It will be opened to the public on January 1, 2025.

According to Minglanilla councilor and well-known sports patron, Lawyer Jesus “Boyet” Velez, the long construction timeline was intentional, as the local government prioritized quality and durability over hastiness.

Velez noted that they avoided rushing the project to ensure that the track would meet the standards and could serve the community for years to come.

The new oval has already drawn comparisons to the recently completed track at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), which faced criticism due to visible damages shortly after its inauguration in July for the Palarong Pambansa.

Minglanilla’s facility, by contrast, has been praised for its quality.

Velez revealed that the planning phase began immediately after he and his colleagues took office in July 2022. The project, which included both the track oval and a standard-sized artificial football pitch, required a careful, phased approach to ensure its success.

“After assuming office in 2022, we started planning in November and December of that year,” Velez shared.

“The construction took about two years, including the curing period for the rubberized track,” he said.

A significant aspect of the project was the involvement of both local and national contractors.

Minglanilla tapped local firm Quirante Construction to oversee the major renovations, while a Manila-based subcontractor specializing in rubberized tracks handled the installation.

The curing process for the rubber alone took months—a stark contrast to the rushed process at the CCSC, which was under tight deadlines for the Palarong Pambansa.

“All materials used were sourced from abroad, and we collaborated with a highly regarded Manila contractor known for their expertise in track construction,” Velez explained.

“Our goal was to establish Minglanilla as a hub for sports, promoting both grassroots development and sports tourism. That’s why we insisted on using only the best materials and processes,” he said.

However, Velez pointed out that the track was not a full 400 meters due to space constraints caused by surrounding structures.

Despite this, he remains optimistic that adjustments can be made to the finish lines for hosting meets in the future.

“The oval is slightly shorter than the standard 400 meters, but this can be easily adjusted for competitions,” he said.

“While we have no immediate plans to host large-scale athletic events, it’s definitely part of our long-term vision,” he said.

In addition to the track, the oval features an artificial football pitch at its center, constructed simultaneously with the oval.

The vibrant blue color of the track was chosen as a tribute to the town’s patron saint, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, reflecting Minglanilla’s identity as a Marian town.

