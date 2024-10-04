COC filing in Cebu City kicks off peacefully, police say

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The first three days of the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) in Cebu City have been peaceful and orderly.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Macatangay relayed that there have been no untoward incidents recorded in the city since the start of the COC filing schedule on Tuesday, October 1.

She added that a sufficient number of police personnel has already been deployed to the vicinity of the Comelec offices.

“So far, wala tay nakit an nga problema, kagubot or dakong panghitabo in relation sa filing sa COC. Hapsay man ang pagpahigayon and naa tay ample of police personnel deployed sa Comelec areas where the filing of the COC is being conducted,” stated Macantangay.

Macatangay also said that an officer with ties to an individual running for a position in the area where they are assigned will be given a different assignment.

She explained that this is in line with the existing policy of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on this specific matter. Moreover, the reassignment is done to prevent any possible impact on the proceedings during the filing of COC.

As of Friday, October 4, several individuals have submitted their papers at both the city and provincial Comelec offices.

However, law enforcers anticipate that a majority of the individuals eyeing positions in the local government will be filing their COCs on the last two days, October 7 and 8.

Due to this, they will be deploying additional personnel in the concerned areas to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We have anticipated that possibility and we are ready to deploy more police personnel on the streets and on the areas surrounding the place where they are going to file their COCs,” stated Macatangay. /clorenciana

