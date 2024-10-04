Notable young Filipino-Americans making waves in the international stage

Cebu City, PHILIPPINES – October is Filipino American History Month, a time to celebrate the culture and contributions of Filipinos who have lived in the United States.

With so many of our kababayans now calling the U.S. home, it’s a great time to reflect on how they’ve shaped the country and continue to make their mark—especially the up-and-coming younger generation.

With that in mind, several notable Filipino-American artists are gaining significant attention from their global fans, especially their Filipino supporters. Let’s highlight some of them and the industries where they currently excel.

Fashion and entertainment industry

Kelsey Alaine Meritt

In 2018, Fashion icon Kelsey Alaine Merritt made history as the first Filipino-American to walk in the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Born in Pampanga to a Filipina mother and an American father of French, German, British, and Irish descent, Merritt continues to represent her diverse heritage on the international stage. She recently attended the September-October Paris Fashion Week for several luxury fashion brands.

21-year-old popstar princess Olivia Rodrigo is currently making waves online with her eclectic pop music, which resonates with many young women today, especially her fellow Gen Zs.

In a 2023 episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Filipino-American artist dives into her journey in showbiz, chatting about her early acting days, her creative process as a musician, and more. She opens up about growing up Filipino-American and even teases her first-ever show in the Philippines, which will happen this Saturday, October 5.

Jacob Batalon

Known for playing the relatable sidekick Ned Leeds, 27-year-old Jacob Batalon debuted in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 as the tech-savvy best friend of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. He also stars as Reginald Baskin in the TV series Reginald the Vampire.

Jacob Batalon was born in Hawaii on October 9, 1996, to Filipino parents with Ilocano roots. He has seven half-siblings—one brother and one sister from his mom and three brothers and two sisters from his dad.

“Being Filipino and being proud of my heritage, it gives me this great sense of responsibility to be a better person,” Jacob shares in a video interview with Syfy, an American media company.

Hailey Steinfeld

Known for her hit songs like “Capital Letters,” “Love Myself,” and “Rock Bottom,” Hailee Steinfeld isn’t just a talented singer—she’s also made a name for herself as a remarkable actress.

She first gained recognition for her role in “The Edge of Seventeen” and later starred in “Bumblebee” and the 2023 film “The Marvels.” She’s winning hearts as Emily Dickinson in the comedy-drama series, “Dickinson”.

As the younger of two children to Cheri Domasin and Peter Steinfeld, 27-year-old Hailee proudly embraces her Filipino roots with her maternal grandfather, Ricardo Domasin, hailing from Panglao, Bohol.



Government and Civil Service

Fernando Montanes

Fernando Montanes, a student and community advocate, was recently sworn in as a Recreation Commissioner in Daly City, California. Known for its diverse community, Daly City is where Fernando hones his organizational skills as a sales team lead at a shop in Serramonte Center.

Joining four other residents appointed by the City Council, he’ll help advise on safe and fun activities for everyone in town. The Recreation Department, or “Rec” as it’s often called, “works closely with youth and students, providing them services and programs that promote community welfare, extracurricular activities, sports, and other fun stuff,” said Monthanes in an interview with Inquirer.net USA.

As we celebrate Filipino American History Month this October, let’s take pride in the incredible contributions of Filipinos in the United States. From fashion and entertainment to public service, our kababayans significantly impact various fields.

Moreover, these artists and advocates not only showcase the rich Filipino culture but also inspire the next generation to embrace their heritage. – with reports from Cherie M. Querol Moreno, INQUIRER.net USA