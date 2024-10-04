Cebuana Nicole Borromeo makes it big in Paris Fashion Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From her humble pageant beginnings in the shores of Cebu to walking the runways during the Paris Fashion Week, Cebuana Nicole Borromeo is really acing her dreams as a model and beauty queen.

Borromeo, 23, first wowed her fans, supporters, and scouts when she started joining pageants in 2017.

She was crowned as Miss Silka Cebu 2017, Sinulog Festival Queen 2019, Reyna ng Aliwan 2019, Miss Millennial Philippines 2019, a tourism beauty pageant segment of Eat Bulaga!

Those are just some of the pageants she aced, which paved way for her to bring her guts, beauty, and wit to the national pageant stage and then to the international pageant scene.

She was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 and represented the country in the Miss International 2023 stage in Shibuya, Tokyo, where she placed third.

All these are just stepping stones for Borromeo as she adds one more magnificent feat in her career as a model and beauty queen.

Fast forward to September 2024, Borromeo was in for something big.

Borromeo got to walk in three shows for this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Borromeo shared how it felt like walking with big names in the fashion industry, not to mention wear pieces from renowned fashion designers.

“Walking Paris Fashion Week was SURREAL. It was a huge milestone that felt like a dream come true. It was more than I ever imagined. Stepping onto the runways, surrounded by some of the best in the industry, really solidified how far I’ve come. Who would’ve thought I’d be getting to do this?? It was overwhelming, but also empowering to know that I belong on that stage too! That people see the potential in me.”

Borromeo walked for Bulgarian designer, Joseph Auren in Plaza Athenee and had the privilege to walk the runway in designs made by two Filipino designers, Michael Cinco and Leo Almodal at the Westin.

Even with her experience in runways and in modeling, Paris Fashion Week was a different thing.

She still went through casting calls to get to walk in the shows.

“The designers themselves didn’t invite as they were focused on their show. It was through director Uno Rodriguez and The Authority Productions (TAP) I still went through a casting naman,” said Borromeo.

When she heard about the news, she couldn’t believe it. She only told a handful of people about this big gig.

She wanted to announce it the moment she arrives in Paris. It was her way of savoring in the moment.

With this, Borromeo hopes to inspire more Cebuana models to push to their limits and keep their heads up.

“To models like me, remember that rejection is part of the process, but it’s never a reflection of your worth. There will always be a brand, designer, or creative team out there looking specifically for your unique look and energy. The modeling world is so much bigger than the runway—campaigns, editorials, commercials, and creative projects all need different types of models, so height and conventional standards aren’t always the focus. Embrace what sets you apart, and don’t let setbacks discourage you. Keep pushing forward, because there’s a space for you in this industry waiting to be filled.”

Nicole Borromeo’s rise from Cebu’s pageant stages to the global spotlight of Paris Fashion Week is a powerful reminder that dreams, no matter how big, are within reach with hard work and passion.

Her journey reflects not only her beauty and talent, but also her courage to face challenges head-on.