Ong affirms ‘very strong’ alliance with Rama amid Ombud ruling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ex-officio Councilor Franklyn Ong assured the public that their alliance with the Partido Barug Team Rama remained strong, despite the Ombudsman’s ruling on Mayor Michael Rama’s nepotism case.

Ong, the leading figure of the BagOng Sugbo movement, which recently formed an official coalition with Partido Barug, said that the alliance with preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was unshaken.

He mentioned that they anticipated rumors and challenges but remained united and focused on the coalition’s political goals.

“We were expecting this even before the alliance was formed. Daghan na ang mga chismis, hugoy-hugoy. We were anticipating nga mugawas ni,” Ong said in an interview on Friday, October 4.

(We were expecting this even before the alliance was formed. There were many gossips, rumors. We were anticipating that this will come out.)

He addressed the speculations surrounding the mayor’s suspension, where he said that despite the Ombudsman’s ruling, their alliance remained “very strong.”

Ong recently filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the congressional seat in the city’s north district on Friday, a day later than his party’s expected filing on October 3, due to a delay in the arrival of his Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA).

However, Ong reassured his supporters that this minor hiccup had no bearing on the coalition’s stability.

“Our alliance is still very strong. That’s why I filed my COC as a congressman. Strong gihapon atong alliance,” he said.

Ong is affiliated with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), while the majority of the Partido Barug Team Rama is aligned with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP).

This is why Ong has a separate Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) since each party issues its own CONA to officially recognize candidates for the upcoming elections.

Moreover, Ong expressed his continued trust in Mayor Rama’s leadership and political integrity, despite the legal challenges the mayor was facing.

“We trust the wisdom of Mayor Mike Rama. Of course, the alliance executives are discussing the matter, and the decision will come from our party,” he said.

Regarding possible replacements for Rama, should the suspension result in disqualification, Ong clarified that no discussions about substitutions have surfaced yet.

“So far, wala pay name na ni-surface to substitute Mayor Mike. Everything is good,” he said.

(So far, there is no name that surface to substitute Mayor Mike. Everything is good.)

He also made it clear that he has no intention of stepping in as a substitute candidate should Rama be disqualified.

“Dili sa ko mo-preempt nga ma-disqualified si Mayor Mike unya ako’y mo substitute. Paabot lang gyud mi unsay desisyon sa among alyansa,” he said.

(I won’t pre-empt that Mayor Mike would be disqualified then I’ll be the substitute. We will just wait whatever the alliance would decide.)

Despite the challenges, Ong expressed confidence in their political strength.

“Lig-on kaayo ang atong partido. Yes, of course, I still believe in the political integrity of Mayor Rama. Kay legal aspect ra man gud na so, of course, the leadership still stands,” he said.

(Our party is strong. Yes, of course, I still believe in the political integrity of Mayor Rama. Because that is just the legal aspect, of course, the leadership still stands.)

In the face of stiff competition from North congressional aspirants like incumbent congresswoman Cutie del Mar and City Councilor Mary Ann Delos Santos, Ong maintained his confidence.

“Lig-on gyud sila. I mean, dugay naman, but I think Cebu City North district deserves better, and I believe with God, I can serve better,” he said.

(They are really strong. I mean they have been there for quite a while, but I think Cebu City North District deserves better, and I believe with God, I can serve better.)

Ong highlighted his extensive experience as a barangay official for 14 years and explained that his background allowed him to encounter various issues within the barangay.

“If given the opportunity, makita na nako unsa nay angayan sa barangay, I think that is my edge,” Ong said.

(If given the opportunity, I can see what would be needed to do in the barangay, I think that is my edge.)

