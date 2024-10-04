‘Tuloy ang laban!’: Rama vows to fight on amid nepotism ruling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama vows to keep fighting after the Office of the Ombudsman found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct, leading to his permanent disqualification from public office.

In an order issued on September 9, 2024, but made public on October 3, the Ombudsman ruled that Rama’s actions violated the Civil Service rules, particularly in hiring his wife’s two brothers as casual employees at City Hall.

The decision carries severe penalties: dismissal from service, cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits (except accrued leave credits), and a permanent ban from holding any government position.

While the ruling is not yet final and remains open for appeal, it casts a shadow over Rama’s political future.

‘Tuloy ang Laban’

In a message to his supporters, Rama remained resolute despite the ruling, where he declared, “Tuloy ang laban!” (The fight continues).

He called for unity and reaffirmed his commitment to public service and good governance under his leadership.

“Today, I stand before you not only as your Mayor but as a fellow citizen who shares your dreams, hopes, and aspirations for Cebu City,” Rama said.

“Our strength lies in our unity. Together, we will rise, together we will thrive, and together we will create a brighter future for Cebu City,” he added.

Rama also emphasized his vision of transforming Cebu City into the most livable, peaceful, economically progressive, and sustainable city in the nation.

“This vision is not just a dream; it is a promise,” he stated.

Nepotism Case

The case against Rama was initiated by Jonel Saceda, also known as Inday Josa Chongbian Osmeña. Saceda’s complaint centered on the hiring of Rama’s in-laws, which she argued was a violation of Civil Service regulations.

In her official statement following the Ombudsman’s decision, Saceda expressed both surprise and vindication.

“Many, especially in political circles, belittled the case I filed, asserting that it was not strong enough. Despite this, I remained steadfast in pursuing this cause—not for personal gain, but for the people of Cebu, especially the City Hall employees unjustly retrenched two years ago,” Saceda said.

She hailed the Ombudsman’s verdict as a victory for accountability.

“This decision is a resounding affirmation that the rule of law prevails over power and influence,” she said.

Saceda also noted that her pursuit of justice was not motivated by personal animosity toward Rama but by the principles of public service.

“Public office is not a place for personal favors or privilege. The law is clear—what is prohibited must remain prohibited,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rama’s legal team has yet to announce its next steps, but they are expected to file an appeal to challenge the Ombudsman’s ruling. They are set to hold a press conference on Friday, October 4.

Until then, Rama’s suspension remains in effect, with Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia currently at the helm of Cebu City’s government.

The decision has sent ripples through the political landscape of Cebu, with many questioning what comes next for the embattled mayor and his political party, Partido BARUG.

For now, the battle continues in the courts, and the future of Cebu City’s leadership hangs in the balance.

