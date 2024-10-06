Cesafi: Lybron James Lamo shines as CEC dominates DBTC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons delivered a lopsided outing against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 78-55, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 5.

After suffering a disappointing loss to the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers (85-99) on October 1, the Dragons came back with a renewed sense of urgency, ready to exact their revenge.

Saturday’s win improved CEC’s record in the Cesafi to a promising 4-1, to keep their position at the top of the standings, while the Greywolves faced their second defeat in three outings.

From the outset of their game held at the Cebu Coliseum, it was clear that the matchup would be one-sided, with the Dragons establishing a commanding lead of 27 points at one point in the game, 42-69, as they entered the final frame.

CEC’s success was largely attributed to their aggressive defense, forcing DBTC into an astounding 33 turnovers while limiting their own to just 20.

Scoring prowess

The Dragons capitalized on these opportunities, scoring 32 points off turnovers, compared to only 18 points for the Greywolves.

Additionally, CEC’s effectiveness on the offensive boards allowed them to secure 20 second-chance points.

Team captain Lybron James Lamo led the charge for CEC, showcasing his scoring prowess with a game-high 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in an impressive 35 minutes on the court.

Louie Jay Estorba contributed 16 points, while Reyvene Arobo recorded a notable double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

On the other hand, James Plano and Camelson Abangan emerged as the standout performers for DBTC, scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively, but their efforts fell short against the relentless Dragons.

