CEC Dragons torch UCLM in high school basketball tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons continued their impressive start in the 24th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) High School Basketball Tournament, defeating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters 66-50.

With this victory, the Dragons remain undefeated at 2-0 in the tournament.

Team captain Lybron James Lamo and ace guard Jyle Roa were pivotal to CEC’s second win, each contributing 15 points. Roa also recorded eight rebounds, seven steals, and four assists, showcasing his all-around game. Lamo added six rebounds, four steals, and one assist.

In stark contrast, UCLM struggled offensively, with no player reaching double digits in scoring. Prince Mallorca led the Webmasters with just seven points, a significant drop from their previous performance against Benedicto College, where they had demonstrated offensive prowess.

The Dragons started slowly but found their rhythm in the second half, pulling ahead to establish a double-digit lead. UCLM rallied, resulting in four lead changes and four ties, including a 50-50 deadlock entering the final quarter.

However, the Webmasters’ offensive struggles became evident as they were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Taking advantage of UCLM’s difficulties, the Dragons mounted a decisive 8-0 scoring run, highlighted by contributions from Roa, Lamo, and Mark Justin Parilla.

Lamo’s layup sealed CEC’s victory, restoring their double-digit lead at 60-50 as the clock wound down.

