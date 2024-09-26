CEC Dragons secure back-to-back wins in Cesafi Season 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons put on a dominant performance in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Division Basketball Tournament, earning an 81-65 victory over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens on Thursday, September 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Following their impressive season opener, in which they demolished the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Baby Mustangs 96-41 on September 21, the Dragons have established themselves as a formidable force after their Thursday win. They led by as much as 24 points in the first half, 60-36.

“Our players are putting in tremendous effort this season, and it is reflected in our early successes,” said assistant coach Rodmark Del Rosario.

“We are focused on taking the season one game at a time, as there is still a long road ahead.”

Despite the Dragons’ strong start, the CIT-U Wildkittens, now under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Axel Rabaya, staged a late-game rally that narrowed the gap to just eight points at 68-60.

However, CEC remained composed. A late scoring run from Jyle Roa and Mark Justine Parilla helped restore CEC’s lead to double digits at 73-60, maintaining their advantage until the final buzzer.

Newly acquired point guard Joaqui Larrazabal of Ormoc City led the Dragons with a game-high 22 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the field while also recording eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Roa added 20 points and eight steals to the effort, team captain Lybron James Lamo contributed 14 points, and Parilla finished with 12.

On the opposing side, CIT-U’s Daniel Chase Mapula delivered a notable double-double performance with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Teammates Kieff Russell Suarez and Randel Jay Mendaros each contributed 14 points in the defeat.

