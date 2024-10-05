Lawyer files COC for Bohol 1st district representative

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A veteran lawyer has decided to bring his advocacies to another level.

Atty. Jordan Pizarras filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the representation of the 1st district of Bohol in Congress on Saturday, October 5, under the Aksyon Demokratiko Party.

If he wins in the election, Pizarras expressed confidence that his two decades of experience in the legal field was enough for him to introduce “transformative change” in their district, especially for the marginalized sector.

After witnessing injustice done to the underprivileged, Pizarras said in a statement, that he will be their “defender.”

“Justice should not only be for the rich, but for everyone, regardless of economic status,” he said.

For two decades, Pizarras said that he has successfully represented top corporations, defended landmark cases in the Supreme Court, and worked on pro-bono cases for NGOs, religious groups, and the disenfranchised.

Among the cases that he handled included the quashing of billion-peso tax claims; winning environmental cases under the Writ of Kalikasan, including the case against the barangay officials of Bil-isan in Panglao town; and securing favorable rulings in corporate disputes.

Still, Pizarras said that a lot more needs to be done for the people of the 1st district of Bohol.

His campaign will focus on the need to include measures to help address the critical needs of their district for cheap and reliable electricity to eliminate brownouts, access to clean water for all, affordable food prices, increased benefits for the senior citizens, youth scholarship and athletic programs and the creation of job opportunities, among others.

“We deserve better access to essential services, more opportunities for our youth, and stronger support for our women, senior citizens, and PWDs,” he said.

The first district of Bohol includes Tagbilaran City and the municipalities of Albuquerque, Antequera, Baclayon, Balilihan, Calape, Catigbian, Corella, Cortes, Dauis, Loon, Maribojoc, Panglao, Sikatuna and Tubigon.

