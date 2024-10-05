Nene Alegado, son file COCs for Consolacion mayor, vice mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Consolacion mayor Teresa “Nene” is seeking reelection next year with her son, former mayor Joannes Alegado, as her candidate for vice mayor.

The mother and son tandem, together with other candidates under Alagad Party, filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) at the Municipal Comelec Office on Saturday, October 5.

Alaga Party’s slate include incumbent Councilors Ben Ermac, Fred Tibon Herrera, and Leo Napuli. They also have Dondee Cuizon, Victor Maglasang, Miko Ouano, Ely Palang, and Rex Pepito in their line up.

READ: Consolacion mayor-elect Teresa Alegado to continue son’s projects

In an interview, Joannes said he decided to run for vice mayor to help his mother continue her plans for their town’s progress.

“I’m here to help our beloved mayor. Since the start of her stint, we have seen the change, made a change. We believe in her dreams, in her vision for the town. We don’t need new ones because this group, Team Alagad is a dynamic one. We’re here to continue that progress. We want to show to the people of Consolacion that we are stronger,”he said.

READ: Alegado eyes drug-cleared status for Consolacion

Big ticket projects

Among the big ticket projects that Mayor Alegado wanted to continue is the 25-hectare International Container Port (ICP) in Brgy. Tayud, a project that will be implemented by Department of Transportation. The local government will serve as the “facilitator” of what else needs to be done like the opening of access roads into the area and the processing of local permits, among others.

In addition to the ICP, a 235-hectare reclamation project will also be implemented in Brgy. Tayud and under a public-private-partnership (PPP).

READ: Complaint vs Tayud reclamation project reaches Malacañang

Alegado said that papers for the project are currently with Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga.

If implemented, both projects will greatly improve the lives of their people, Alegado said.

Skyway

Moreover, Mayor Alegado said she proposed the construction of a skyway from Cenapro in Mandaue City to Brgy. Pitogo in Consolacion to help address congestion problems in the two neighboring localities.

The project proposal is estimated to cost P5 billion based on the feasibility study conducted by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). It is set for implementation before the year ends.

In addition, Alegado said she wanted to continue the opening of diversion and connection roads like the ones now found in Brgys. Nangka, Danglag and Tolo-tolo.

On health, Alegado said that their town’s second Rural Health Unit (RHU) that is located in Brgy. Pitogo is almost complete.

She said that the Department of Health wanted to make the municipal-funded project a model RHU with the commitment that the government agency would provide additional equipment and manpower.

“Ang akoang ipadayun mao ang pag-uplift gyud sa tanang requirements for good governance, there are parameters to deliver those and I want to to be here back, to bring the image of Consolacion. You know where is Consolacion now. Perhaps maybe, the migration of Consolacion is high because people who live here are assure of their safety, education, and assure of economic upliftment,” the mayor said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP