UV guns for second straight win vs USC in Cesafi Season 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers look to secure their second consecutive victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 as they face the struggling University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the lone collegiate basketball matchup on Saturday, October 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers, under the guidance of five-time Cesafi men’s basketball champion coach Gary Cortes, kicked off their title defense with a gritty 78-71 win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on September 22. After a two-week break, UV is eager to return to action, while the Warriors, coached by Paul Joven, hope to turn around their dismal 0-3 start to the season.

USC has faced significant challenges, dropping all three of its games so far. The season opened with a loss to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, followed by defeats to USJ-R and, most recently, a 66-73 setback against the Benedicto College Cheetahs last Tuesday.

Despite reinforcing their roster with former Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras standouts like Kyle Maglinte, RJ Enriquez, and Joseph Calafoto, the Warriors have struggled to find their rhythm. Their loss to the Cheetahs, a team in only its second Cesafi season, highlighted USC’s ongoing difficulties on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, the Green Lancers’ victory over USJ-R was closer than expected, despite an early 18-point lead (24-6) in the first quarter. UV’s offensive firepower was evident as four of their players, led by the high-flying Raul Gentallan, finished in double figures. USJ-R mounted a late-game comeback led by their veteran captain Elmer Echavez, but UV managed to hold on for the win.

The game’s tip-off is at 5 PM.

Beyond the UV and USC showdown, the day’s action at the Cebu Coliseum will also feature three high school games. The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (3-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss against the UV Baby Lancers as they take on the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves at 12:30 PM.

After that, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters (1-1) will square off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats (0-2) at 2 PM.

The day’s final high school game will pit the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters (2-0) against fellow unbeaten team, the USPF Baby Panthers (2-0), at 3:30 PM.

