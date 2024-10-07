Tolentino leads distribution of fiberglass boats to fisherfolk in Zambales

In a dedicated effort to uplift the lives of marginalized fisherfolk, Senate Majority Leader Francis ‘Tol’ Tolentino visited Sta. Cruz, Zambales on Thursday to oversee the distribution of essential livelihood support.

This initiative, aligning with his ongoing advocacy for fisherfolk welfare, included the turnover of ten fiberglass reinforced plastic boats (FRPB) in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and local officials, including Mayor Consolacion Marty.

A significant highlight of the event was the disbursement of funds to over 500 fisherfolk affected by Typhoon Carina that wreaked havoc on their homes and livelihoods last July. The funding was part of DOLE’s emergency employment program, known as Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

“May these new boats enhance your income-generating activities,” Tolentino said while emphasizing that the boats would be equipped with marine engines and essential accessories, such as transponders, for safety and monitoring purposes.

Addressing the TUPAD beneficiaries, he added, “I hope that this assistance, while modest, will support your families during this challenging time.”

LITAW program

Looking ahead, Tolentino proposed a new program called ‘LITAW’ (Liwanag, Internet, Kuryente Assistance Welfare) aimed at aiding families displaced by disasters.

The initiative is designed to alleviate the burden of paying basic utility bills, allowing victims to focus on rebuilding their homes after calamities.

“When disasters strike, rebuilding should come first,” he said, noting the struggle many face in prioritizing utility payments to avoid disconnection.

Early this year, Tolentino also engaged with fishing communities in Zambales affected by tensions in the West Philippine Sea, specifically following China’s warnings regarding the treatment of local fishermen in disputed waters. As chair of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, he remains committed to advocating for the rights and safety of Filipino fishermen.

Through these efforts, Tolentino aims to provide tangible support and long-term solutions for the fisherfolk of Sta. Cruz, ensuring their livelihoods and safety at sea.

