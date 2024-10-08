Shang Bauhinia Residences: Shang Properties introduces first luxury property in Cebu

Renowned luxury developer Shang Properties, Inc. has made its first foray into Cebu with the launch of Shang Bauhinia Residences, marking their inaugural project outside of Metro Manila.

Cebuanos appreciate quality and elegance. We are dedicated to delivering an elevated living experience that aligns with the tastes and preferences of the Cebuano community WOLFGANG KRUEGER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SHANG PROPERTIES

This residential development is set to bring the company’s signature brand of luxury living to the city, setting the standard for elevated residential experiences in the region and creating a legacy for generations to come.

Situated along the tree-lined neighborhood of Bauhinia Drive, just minutes away from Cebu I.T. Park, Shang Bauhinia Residences offers unparalleled convenience and exclusivity. It is set to house Cebu’s most exquisite condominium residences, providing residents with a balance of serenity and convenience, alongside panoramic views of the city and world-class amenities.

Transforming Cebu’s skyline with its iconic, record-breaking architecture, Shang Bauhinia Residences sets a new benchmark for luxury living, blending timeless craftsmanship with unmatched exclusivity.

“We are excited to make our mark in Cebu,” said Wolfgang Krueger, Executive Director at Shang Properties. “Cebu is not new to us; our sister company Shangri-La Hotels and Resort built the first Shangri-La Resort in Mactan, and it has offered unparalleled luxury vacation experiences to Cebuanos for decades. We look forward to introducing our distinguished brand of redefined luxury living to this dynamic city.”

“Cebuanos appreciate quality and elegance. We are dedicated to delivering an elevated living experience that aligns with the tastes and preferences of the Cebuano community,” he added.

Shang Bauhinia Residences is designed in collaboration with internationally renowned firms P&T Group and FM Architettura, combining luxury and functionality, offering residents the personalized experience Shang Properties is known for.

It also proudly incorporates local artistry into the design, celebrating Cebuano craftsmanship through traditional materials and artistic elements that reflect Cebu’s rich cultural heritage.

“We’ve thoughtfully curated Shang Bauhinia Residences to incorporate local elements that resonate with Cebuanos, ensuring they will feel truly at home. Our goal is to create a space that is not only luxurious but also deeply connected to its surroundings,” said Ma. Rochelle S. Diaz, Executive Vice President – Commercial at Shang Properties, Inc.

Construction of the 52-storey condominium is expected to be completed by the 2nd half of 2031.

A New Standard in Luxury

Shang Bauhinia Residences offers a wide range of residential options, from the intimate luxuries of its studio and one-bedroom units to the elevated experiences of its two- and three-bedroom residences.

It also offers exclusive amenity spaces, providing residents with private social and wellness offerings, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the city.

The property features an expansive podium level with a 3,800 sqm area filled with amenities, including a lush outdoor resort pool, gardenscapes, and a suite of world-class wellness and fitness facilities, as well as flexible co-working spaces.

Residents can also enjoy private entertainment rooms and dining spaces, along with the expansive ballroom for parties and special events.

The Signature Units at Shang Bauhinia Residences include less than a hundred spacious and meticulously designed homes that provide added privacy and elevated experiences.

On top of Shang Bauhinia Residences amenities, residents on these upper floors enjoy the convenience of a private lift and exclusive access to the Signature Lounge, which features a stunning sky pool, a modern gym, a sauna, and private entertainment venues, providing a sense of comfort and a private oasis.

A Location Like No Other

Shang Bauhinia Residences offers stunning panoramic views of Cebu, from the lush green fields of the nearby Cebu Country Club and the striking city skyline to serene sea views and surrounding mountains.

With its prime location, the property provides easy access to educational institutions, medical facilities, sports centers, and retail hubs. It is also just minutes away from key business districts, including Cebu I.T. Park and Cebu Business Park, offering residents the perfect blend of tranquility and city convenience.

Experience luxury in full bloom with Shang Properties Inc.’s, Shang Bauhinia Residences. For more information, visit www.shangbauhiniaresidences.com and like and follow @shangbauhiniaresidences on Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED STORIES: