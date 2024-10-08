Garcia-Daluz file COCs for 2025 midterm elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Kugi Uswag Sugbo (KUSUG) – Panaghiusa Team in Cebu City have officially filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections on Tuesday, October 8.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is the group’s mayoral candidate while former Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Chairman Joey Daluz III is their vice mayoral candidate.

The Kusug-Panaghiusa Team began their day with a 9 a.m. Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Supporters, clad in the party’s official red, orange, and purple colors, gathered outside the Cathedral with tarpaulins and balloons, chanting the names of various political personalities in support of their candidates.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the candidates and their supporters started to walk to the nearby office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City to file their COCs.

Here is the complete slate of Kusug-Panaghiusa for the 2025 midterm elections:

Mayor : Raymond Garcia

Vice Mayor : Joey Daluz

North District:

Congresswoman: Cutie Del Mar

Councilors:

B ontuyan, Glena

A lcover, Pastor Jun

G o, Harold

O smeña, RJ

P epito, Winston

L abella, Jaypee

G uardo, Aileen

G arganera, Joel

South District:

Councilor:

C uenco, James

O smeña, Jun-Jun

L abella, Eugene

T umulak, Dave

G ealon, Rey

A bella, Pie

G uardo, Jeson

A bellanosa, Opel

The group’s slate include six incumbent councilors.

Kusug- Panaghiusa Coalition

Garcia said in an interview on Tuesday that the decided to coalesce with Panaghiusa because of their common vision to continue to the city’s progress.

“We have agreed that the Kusug-Panaghiusa coalition, which is a match made in heaven, will continue and thrive in the 2025 midterm elections,” he said.

In addition, both groups decided to adopt reelectionist south district Rep. Eduardo Rama for their congressional candidate.

Negotiations

Garcia admitted that they had to undergo a tedious process before the alliance became formal. They had to especially cut down the number of candidates coming from both camps and make sure that the interest of the group members are protected.

“It was never easy when we merged because we had too many candidates. That’s why we couldn’t make the announcement right away, even though I promised we would. We had to find a way to appease everyone,” he said.

Because of ongoing negotiations, he had to delay the formal announcement of their coalition and the members of their slate.

Now that their COCs were already filed, Garcia said that they are preparing to launch a massive campaign to ensure their victory in the 2025 midterm elections.

“I come into this mayoral race fully prepared and very motivated to serve in a permanent capacity after serving you as your acting mayor but also your action mayor in the last five months,” Garcia, 47, the youngest among the four mayoral aspirants said.

“I strongly believe that my experience as acting mayor has strengthened my character and love for our city ug niandam nako aron mogiya sa Cebu City alang sa usa ka mas hayag nga ugma nga angay gyud niya ug dugay nang gidagmo sa mga Sugboanon,” he added.

With his experience, Garcia expressed confidence that he is now ready to face his older opponents.

“It was an invaluable experience that taught me a lot of great lessons in good governance, particularly in taking action promptly, whether in responding to individual citizens’ concerns or creating new opportunities that will enhance the quality of life of all residents,” he said.

Greater progress

Garcia shared that his decision to run for mayor was influenced by the progress that he saw during his five-month term as acting mayor. With the ‘achievements’ that he accomplished, he saw the potential for even greater progress in the next three years.

“It’s been a very good experience for me, and fortunately, I will continue doing that, not as the acting mayor but as the mayor of Cebu City for the next five months. Hopefully, even beyond that,” he said.

Garcia was referring to the recent order from the Office of the Ombudsman dismissing preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama from service.

Rama was placed under preventive suspension in May for failing to pay the salaries of four regular employees for 10 months.

Recently, the Ombudsman issued another ruling, this time on the nepotism case against him, where Rama was found guilty and sentenced to dismissal from service, along with perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Garcia is scheduled to take his oath as the city mayor on Wednesday, October 9, to continue Rama’s unfinished term.

Top priorities

As he officially serves as the city mayor, Garcia said he wanted to give emphasis on health and the completion of the long-delayed Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

He said that the hospital’s seventh floor is now operational, and the bidding process for the third to sixth floors will begin soon. In addition to health, flood control and traffic management he identified as other key areas of focus.

Meanwhile, Daluz said that their main priority in forming a coalition with Kusug was unity. He mentioned that he has always been a supporter of Garcia because he believes that he was “fit” to be mayor, especially because of his youth.

At one point, Daluz admitted that he considered running for mayor. But he eventually decided to set aside his plans and instead back Garcia’s candidacy.

“There were calls for me to run, but I realized it was more important to unite for the good of Cebu City, so I’m committed to helping Mayor Garcia,” he said.

If elected vice mayor, Daluz said he will continue to focus on improving the city’s water supply, using his experience as the MCWD chairperson. He also wanted to focus on address concerns on unemployment, health, housing, and education.

