Gwen Garcia files COC for Cebu governor but no runningmate yet

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, has filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for her reelection bid in the upcoming 2025 elections.

Garcia submitted her COC at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, which is the last day of COC filing for next year’s National and Local Elections.

She was accompanied by her family incisions son Paulo and youngest daughter Carissa, and several members of 1Cebu who also filed her COC together with the governor.

However, Garcia had no runningmate and did not reveal who it will be yet.

“Abangan… Taman pa bitaw alas 5 (ang filing),” she told reporters.

(Just wait. Anyway the filing is up to 5 p.m.)

In the meantime, Garcia said they chose to file the COC on October 8 not only because it was an auspicious date, but also because she had been busy.

The governor also decided to run under 1Cebu, and added that she has not chosen to forge alliance with a national political party yet.

However, Garcia assured that she and 1Cebu will continue to support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We will continue to support our President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr…. as far as 1Cebu knows, we have not wavered our support,” she added.

