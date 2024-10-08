Alqueza shines with podium finish in Cavite national kegfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heber Alqueza of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) made a strong impression at the Cavite Kalayaan Tenpin Bowlers Association (CKTBA) National Bowling Tenpin Open Championships, held at Paeng’s Freedom Bowl in Robinson’s Place, Imus, Cavite, over the weekend.

Alqueza, the son of SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, demonstrated grit and skill as he competed against some of the country’s top bowlers, including seasoned competitors and bowling legend Paeng Nepomuceno.

Defying the odds, he secured a podium finish, placing third overall in the mixed open division among 36 elite participants.

The Cebuano bowler’s journey to the podium began with an impressive showing in the qualifying round, where he finished second with a total score of 2,178 pinfalls, bolstered by just nine handicap points.

His stellar performance in the grueling 10-game series earned him a spot in the knockout stage, positioning him as a serious contender for the title.

Alqueza advanced directly to the semifinals after trailing only behind Mark Matias of the Alabang Muntinlupa Bowlers Association (AMBA), who posted 2,236 pinfalls to clinch the top spot.

In the semifinals, Alqueza faced Jeff Carabeo from the Bowling Association of Las Piñas (BALP) in a hard-fought match. Although he narrowly lost with 216 pinfalls to Carabeo’s 229, his performance remained commendable.

Carabeo went on to face Matias in the championship round, where Matias claimed victory with a score of 232 against Carabeo’s 207.

This podium finish is yet another milestone for Alqueza, who recently placed fourth in the 2024 Philippine Senior Bowlers Open in Manila and secured a podium spot at the 1st Metro Cagayan Invitational Open Championship in Cagayan de Oro City.

Also on the leaderboard were CKTBA’s LJ Laderas, who finished as the third runner-up, and Jesrael Rule from the Davao Tenpin Bowling Association, who claimed fourth runner-up honors.

The tournament drew participation from 26 clubs across the Philippines, showcasing the immense talent within the local bowling scene.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP